Two Christian Credit Unions Unite in Strategic Merger to Form the Largest Faith-Based Banking Institution in the U.S.

"By combining our strengths and staying rooted in our shared mission, we are creating a stronger, more resilient credit union that can serve our members and ministry partners more effectively than ever before." Post this

The merged credit union will be led by Blair Korschun, CEO of Christian Community Credit Union, who will continue in his role as CEO of the combined organization. Susan Rushing, Interim CEO of AdelFi, has helped steward AdelFi through this intentional process of alignment, guided by faith and a shared vision. She will serve the merged credit union as Chief Risk Officer.

"This merger is a powerful reflection of what can happen when two faith-based institutions come together in unity," said Blair Korschun, CEO of the combined credit union. "By combining our strengths and staying rooted in our shared mission, we are creating a stronger, more resilient credit union that can serve our members and ministry partners more effectively than ever before."

"From the beginning, our desire has been to follow God's leading and seek what's best for our members and the broader Christian community," said Susan Rushing, Interim CEO of AdelFi. "We're aligning our hearts, our missions, and our commitment to Kingdom service."

The combined credit union brings together more than 125 years of collective experience in Christ-centered financial services, serving individuals, families, businesses, churches, ministries, and Christian schools. Members of both institutions will continue to access their current accounts, services, and staff without interruption. During the transition, they will also begin to experience expanded service capabilities, enhanced digital tools, and increased deposit protection through American Share Insurance (ASI), which offers more comprehensive coverage than the federal standard provided by the NCUA.

This merger represents a growing trend in values-based finance – one that prioritizes faith, purpose, and impact over profit. While many mergers in the financial industry are driven by market pressures or operational efficiencies, this union is rooted in shared theological convictions and a long-standing commitment to serving God's people with excellence and integrity.

"Our goal isn't just to grow larger," said Korschun. "It's to grow deeper in our commitment to biblical generosity, faithful stewardship, and holistic service. This merger allows us to live that out more fully together."

The organizations will begin operating as one under the AdelFi name in mid 2026, marking the official brand transition and the next chapter in a unified mission to help members unite their faith and finances in alignment with God's calling.

About Christian Community Credit Union

Christian Community Credit Union (CCCU) is a faith-based, purpose-driven financial cooperative serving Christ followers since 1957. Originally established as American Baptist Ministers Credit Union in Southern California, CCCU has grown to become one of the largest credit unions serving the Christian community nationwide and internationally. For over 68 years, CCCU has provided individuals, churches, and ministries with financial tools, loans, and resources designed to help them thrive financially and live generously. Rooted in the belief that money should be used for Kingdom good, CCCU reinvests deposits to support church growth, ministry expansion, and community impact. With a strong legacy of giving – including over $6.5 million donated to missions and ministry projects – CCCU empowers members to transform the world through everyday stewardship. Visit www.mycccu.com for more information.

About AdelFi

AdelFi is a Christian financial institution with over 60 years of experience serving Christ-centered individuals, families, ministries, and organizations. Founded in 1964 as the Conservative Baptist Credit Union, it merged in 1984 with the Association of Christian Schools International Credit Union to form Evangelical Christian Credit Union (ECCU), which grew into a leading faith-based credit union. In 2022, ECCU rebranded as AdelFi – a name drawn from the Greek word adelphos/adelphoi, meaning "brothers and sisters in Christ." The name also carries deeper meaning: adel is Hebrew for "God is eternal; noble," and the suffix -fi reflects financial stewardship and the gathering of God's gifts for Kingdom good. Today, AdelFi is committed to helping Christ followers align their faith with their finances through biblical stewardship tools, banking services, and ministry support that empower members to live out their God-given mission. Visit www.AdelFiBanking.com for more information.

Media Contact

Aaron Caid, SVP/Chief Marketing Officer, Christian Community Credit Union, 1 (909) 495-8431, [email protected], myCCCU.com

SOURCE Christian Community Credit Union