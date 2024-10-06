Two Climate Activists Pedal for Change on Epic 8,000km E-Bike Ride to COP29

Two climate activists, Ali Abdo and Chris Ehl, are embarking on an 8,000-km e-bike journey from Dubai to Baku for COP29. They will showcase sustainable transport and push for climate action across 10 countries. Their expedition aims to inspire communities and policymakers to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two climate activists, Ali Abdo and Chris Ehl, started an 8,000-kilometer journey from Dubai, pedalling towards Baku, Azerbaijan on electric bicycles to spotlight the urgency of climate action and inspire solutions along the way.

Their ambitious expedition, dubbed "The Ride to COP29," will take them through 10 countries, showcasing the potential of sustainable transportation and engaging with communities facing the impacts of climate change.