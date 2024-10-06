Two Climate Activists Pedal for Change on Epic 8,000km E-Bike Ride to COP29

Two climate activists, Ali Abdo and Chris Ehl, are embarking on an 8,000-km e-bike journey from Dubai to Baku for COP29. They will showcase sustainable transport and push for climate action across 10 countries. Their expedition aims to inspire communities and policymakers to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis.
DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two climate activists, Ali Abdo and Chris Ehl, started an 8,000-kilometer journey from Dubai, pedalling towards Baku, Azerbaijan on electric bicycles to spotlight the urgency of climate action and inspire solutions along the way.
Their ambitious expedition, dubbed "The Ride to COP29," will take them through 10 countries, showcasing the potential of sustainable transportation and engaging with communities facing the impacts of climate change.
Abdo is a renowned sustainability leader and holder of multiple Guinness World Records for sustainable transport. This time, he's joined by Ehl, an entrepreneur and humanitarian known for co-founding Wahu Mobility, a sustainable transport company in Ghana.
Their journey, powered by Wahu electric bicycles (www.wahu.me), will take them through the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey, Georgia, and finally, Azerbaijan, where they will arrive ahead of the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29).
Building upon the success of Abdo's previous solo Rides to COP27 and COP28, which gained international acclaim and endorsements from prominent organisations, "The Ride to COP29" will connect with local communities to highlight the diverse challenges they face due to climate change and amplify their voices, showcase innovative sustainability technologies and projects and engage with policymakers to push for accelerated climate action.
