Two-day multisport event on Anegada in British Virgin Islands

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The second Drowned Island Challenge, a two-day multisport event on the island of Anegada in the British Virgin Islands will take place on May 30 & 31, 2026. Six events will be held over the two days - two runs (12km and 7.5km), two swims (1km each), and two paddleboard races (4.5km each). A bonus Beach Bar Mile takes place on the last day before prize giving.

Competitors can compete for the Poseidon and Amphitrite Awards for the top male and female entries in all six events, or just the running, swimming or paddleboard races. There is also a team category for teams of 3 and a Junior category for 12-18 year olds.

Anegada Beach Club (ABC), the #1 guest-rated accommodation in the British Virgin Islands, is the event host. The resort is offering 20% off their beachfront palapas and air-conditioned poolside rooms for all competitors. Horizon Yacht Charters, one of the BVI's leading charter companies, is offering a one of a kind sail-and-compete week - five action-packed nights on a Horizon catamaran with captain and cook and by-the-cabin or private charter options.

Event Format

Day one of racing starts with a challenging 12km run that loops between Anegada Beach Club (ABC) and Cow Wreck Beach Bar. The course will see the runners tackling hard-packed sand roads and loose sand on the beach sections as the sun rises over Anegada. After a short break, the competitors will roll into a 1km swim of two loops of a triangular course with a beach sprint start, transition, and finish.

After the morning's racing competitors, friends and family will be free to spend a few hours enjoying Anegada's offerings before the afternoon's event, a 4.5km downwind paddleboard race. The race starts at the bridge near The Settlement and finishes at The Lobster Trap with another short beach sprint finish as the sun sets. After sea soaks and happy hour drinks, the racers, friends, family, and race crew will enjoy dinner on the deck, family-style, as the sun goes down and a DJ spins some tunes.

Day two will kick off with a 7km road run from ABC to The Lobster Trap on the south side of island at Setting Point; a shorter distance but still challenging after the activities of the previous day. A 1000m swim will follow after a short break and a round the buoys paddleboard race will complete the morning racing. This leaves plenty of time for more Anegada exploration or enjoying some limin' time before the Beach Olympics and Beach Beer Mile on ABC's beach cap off the weekend's sporting calendar as the sun sets.

Tommy Gaunt is offering 20% off for all competitors for e-foil and kitesurfing lessons and snorkelling tours to places like Conch Island.

Horizon Yacht Charters is a platinum sponsor and official charter company of the Drowned Island Challenge. The BVI Tourist Board is also a platinum sponsor and official tourism partner. Golden Hind Chandlery is a gold sponsor and official marine equipment supplier.

For more information on the event visit: https://www.drownedisland.com

