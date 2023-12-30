Two Decades of Excellence and Innovation: FADEL Marks a Milestone Anniversary

This spirit of innovation and our vision to provide our clients with end-to-end solutions is the cornerstone of our goals moving forward so we can continue to exceed expectations and guarantee customer success. Post this

FADEL has since expanded its portfolio to include 5 of the top 25 global licensors, 6 of the top 35 educational publishers, 9 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 145 customers worldwide. At the same time, they expanded their footprint globally, adding offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Lebanon to their New York City headquarters. Upon their entry into the Paris market, they immediately onboarded the top three media publishing giants in France.

The first vendor in their space to transition their solutions to the cloud, FADEL rolled out the Rights Cloud platform for digital rights management in 2016. In 2021, FADEL extended its content and digital asset management capabilities with the acquisition of London-based Image Data Systems, creators of the AI-powered image and video aggregator and search platform for media companies, PictureDesk. This year culminated with FADEL introducing Brand Vision to market, the first-of-its-kind digital brand compliance and monitoring solution for global marketing teams.

Over the years, FADEL has delivered consistent results to their customers, helping them save as much as 20% in royalty overpayments, realize estimated annual savings of over $1 million, reduce royalty processing time by an average of 50%, and manage billions of dollars in sales and royalties processed.

"Our recipe for success has been consistently providing technology innovation specific to our mission: empowering companies to make the most of their content and intellectual property," shared Tarek Fadel, Founder and CEO of FADEL. "This spirit of innovation and our vision to provide our clients with end-to-end solutions is the cornerstone of our goals moving forward so we can continue to exceed expectations and guarantee customer success."

"We help clients manage large volumes of content, images, and video, and use very sophisticated AI-powered software to find that content easily so that it can be effectively managed and monetized," added Gregg Guest, FADEL's Vice President of Product Management, Cloud. "Our most recent innovation, Content Tracking, is a game changer for large corporations as they navigate the complex landscape of brand compliance across the content lifecycle amid a growing number of marketing distribution channels."

As the company embarks on its next decade and managing a growing volume of digital content becomes increasingly essential for companies of all sizes, FADEL expands its software and services to support a wider range of clients. In 2024, FADEL initiatives include expanding the solutions they offer to magazine and newspaper publishers to consolidate content and employ strategies for content syndication and commerce; providing IPM Suite functionality to meet the needs of smaller licensees so they can better track licensing and royalty management operations and respond to audits; and expanding their portfolio with a focus on content tracking, adding it as a managed service to help brand managers and marketing leaders stay on top of widespread content.

FADEL has assembled a 90-second overview of its milestone accomplishments over the past 20 years, which can be viewed on YouTube.

About FADEL

FADEL®, innovator of brand compliance, rights management, and royalty billing software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, publishing, high-tech, and advertising. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products, and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel.com.

