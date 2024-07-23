Two FINRA Senior Directors to Headline ModelOp's Webinar "Model Operations: Jump Start Model Governance and Analytics" on July 24, 2024

"We are thrilled to host two top senior directors from FINRA for our July webinar," said Pete Foley, CEO of ModelOp. Post this

Why model governance and data science analytics are needed at FINRA.

How FINRA jump started their governance implementation for models and data science analytics workflows.

Insights into FINRA's governance journey to-date and future priorities

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 pm ET on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. To register to join the complimentary event, visit https://modelop.ai/FINRAwebinar

This event will be beneficial for any stakeholder involved in a company's decision making regarding artificial intelligence, model operations, analytics, AI governance, or responsible AI. Once registered, during the live webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions via the event's chat feature for Ms. Bachu or Dr. Westbrook. ModelOp's VP of Marketing, Jay Combs, will host the event.

"As AI continues to rapidly evolve, navigating the complexities of model operations, AI governance, and risk management is critical," said Pete Foley, CEO of ModelOp. "We are thrilled to host two top senior directors from FINRA for our July webinar. Their insights into FINRA's model operations and innovative uses of machine learning technologies to oversee more than 624,000 brokers across the country, while analyzing billions of daily market events, and providing essential support to investors, regulators, policy makers and other stakeholders - will be invaluable to webinar attendees."

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leading AI Governance software for enterprises and helps safeguard all AI initiatives — including generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), in-house, third-party, and embedded systems — without stifling innovation. Through automation and integrations, ModelOp empowers enterprises to quickly address the critical governance and scale challenges necessary to protect and fully unlock the transformational value of enterprise AI — resulting in effective and responsible AI systems. Visit https://www.modelop.com/ to learn more.

