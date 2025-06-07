Two Great Reasons to Visit Unforgettable Grays Harbor County Saturday and Sunday June 21st and 22nd, 2025

June 21-22, 2025 is perfect weekend to visit Unforgettable Grays Harbor County, as the arts give our beautiful ocean beaches and majestic rain forest a run for their money! Post this

The sidewalks are drying out and the amplifiers are warming up again as World Music Day returns to Aberdeen, WA on Saturday June 21, 2025. This free, family-friendly event along with The Come as You Are Festivalwill fill the streets of downtown Aberdeen with music, art, vendors and activities throughout the day; inside local businesses and outside, on the sidewalks, stages, and on the Music Project Mainstage.

Mainstage headliners include the genre-blending alternative rock band One Way Sky, along with Portland rockers The Generals, and River City Ruins. Other activities include an EDM Dance at 9pm and much, much more.

Whether you're a seasoned musician or just a music lover, there's something for everyone to enjoy during the festival. Enjoy live performances by regional bands, and local singers, and instrumentalists, plugged in and unplugged. Learn an instrument at a workshop or sing along at an open mic session. Visit The Music Project and learn why Aberdeen is the cradle of grunge music. Take a guided tour and walk in the footsteps of Kurt Cobain. And be sure to join in with other festival goers in a sing-along of Nirvana's "Come as You Are," at 7:30pm at the Music Project Main Stage, backed by a marching band.

Musicians are invited to come as you are and play on sidewalks throughout downtown Aberdeen. All ages, all skill levels are welcome to participate. No pre-registration necessary. Many musicians play unplugged or through a small battery powered amplifier. Bands should plan to bring their own PA systems, unless pre-arranged. Some businesses have stages; others may only provide power to the sidewalk.

All performers who check-in at the Downtown Aberdeen Association booth on South K Street on June 21st are entered for a chance to win a 2013 Fender Stratocaster Special Edition guitar, valued at over $1,500. No purchase necessary, but you must be present at time of drawing and have your valid ticket for verification. Stop by Guitar Galactica (204 S. K Street, Aberdeen) to preview the guitar.

Other events and activities may also happen on Friday and Sunday. Please visit www.98520.org for more information.

Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour:

On Saturday June 21st and Sunday June 22nd, dive into the heart of Grays Harbor's vibrant artistic community, during this free tour of participating artists' creative sanctuaries. From painters, to sculptors, photographers to mixed-media magicians, The Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour celebrates the diverse talent that call Grays Harbor home.

Whether you are an art aficionado, or just curious to peek behind the curtain of creativity, this tour promises and Unforgettable experience for all.

Over 19 artist's studios and multiple galleries will be participating from 11am to 4pm each day. Find a map of participating artists at https://www.graysharboropenstudiostour.com/2025-tour-map. Some artists are offering expended hours. Learn more about each artist and contact the artists directly at https://www.graysharboropenstudiostour.com.

