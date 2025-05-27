Two Gulf Coast Marketing Firms Merge To Form Powerhouse Contractor-Focused Agency

"Our clients build homes, cities, and systems," says Avenue principal Olivier Corizzi. "We lead with a strategic vision that powers their progress and helps them grow. This new chapter allows us to further boost that growth." Post this

"Our clients build homes, cities, and systems," says Avenue principal Olivier Corizzi. "We lead with a strategic vision that powers their progress and helps them grow. This new chapter allows us to further boost that growth."

The companies behind development projects from Tampa to Naples employ people who live, work, and raise families in these areas. Helping industries like commercial and residential construction, HVAC, plumbing, and more doesn't just drive revenue; it strengthens the local economy.

"This is much more than a business move, it's a way to supercharge and expand the impact we're already making for our clients," says Harrison Ambs, Chief Strategy Officer at Vectra. "We understand this niche, and now we're equipped to serve it at scale."

Felix Lluberes, Partner at Vectra Digital, signals this is just the beginning for Avenue: "We've been in this space for years, but with this expansion, we have truly become a Southwest Florida powerhouse. The best part is that we're only just getting started." He hints at more to come, noting that Avenue's move is one of several strategic plays already in motion.

The name 'Avenue Media' will remain; a brand with well-established relationships and a strong reputation in the building space.

