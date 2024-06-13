Two Hunger Leadership Award Recipients Recognized for Work With Rise Against Hunger

The Congressional Hunger Center presented Kraft Heinz with the Corporate Partner Hunger Leadership Award for its work with Rise Against Hunger and other organizations, and Bryan Pride, Rise Against Hunger's Technical Programs Director, with the Rising Star Hunger Leadership Award.

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At a ceremony held by the Congressional Hunger Center on June 12, Kraft Heinz, Rise Against Hunger's largest corporate partner, and Bryan Pride, Technical Programs Director at Rise Against Hunger, were celebrated for their significant contributions to addressing global food security challenges, including their work with Rise Against Hunger.

Awarded the Corporate Partner Hunger Leadership Award, Kraft Heinz was recognized for its commitment to addressing food insecurity globally through work with Rise Against Hunger and other organizations. Kraft Heinz has partnered with Rise Against Hunger since 2013 and is the organization's largest corporate partner. Kraft Heinz supports Rise Against Hunger's sustainable agriculture projects that foster long-term food security solutions, emergency response efforts that support people in times of crisis, and local regional procurement and Rise Against Hunger meal distribution efforts that address immediate food needs for people facing hunger. Kraft Heinz also supplies micronutrient sachets for Rise Against Hunger meals, fortifying more than 400 million meals over the past 10 years. From 2021-2023 alone, Rise Against Hunger reached 8.9 million people in 48 countries as a result of Kraft Heinz's support. In April 2024, it was announced that Kraft Heinz extended its partnership with Rise Against Hunger, committing $15 million over the next three years.

Bryan Pride, Rise Against Hunger's Technical Programs Director, received the Congressional Hunger Center's Rising Star Hunger Leadership Award. The award is presented annually to a Congressional Hunger Center alum who now serves as a leader in the work to end global hunger. During Bryan's two-year Mickey Leland International Hunger Fellowship, he spent one year with Rise Against Hunger, working on food security programming. After completing his fellowship in 2021, Bryan then joined Rise Against Hunger full-time. As recognized by the Rising Star Hunger Leadership Award, Bryan has been pivotal in strengthening Rise Against Hunger's strategic approach. He works closely with Rise Against Hunger's in-country partners and local leaders in the communities served to incorporate nutrition into sustainable agriculture and food security programs.

Rise Against Hunger is proud to work with Bryan Pride and Kraft Heinz to grow the movement to end hunger, and thrilled to see both recognized for their amazing contributions in addressing the critical issue of global food insecurity. Learn more about the 2024 Hunger Leadership Awards and view the other award recipients on the Congressional Hunger Center's website.

About Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization, is growing a global movement to end hunger by nourishing lives, empowering communities and responding to emergencies. Through a global network based in the U.S. and with six international offices, the organization provides immediate nourishment for those facing hunger today and implements sustainable solutions that will lift entire communities for years to come. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer meal packaging of more than 600 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world. To learn more about Rise Against Hunger's efforts to end hunger worldwide, please visit www.riseagainsthunger.org.

Hannah Payne, Rise Against Hunger, 1 (919) 839-0689 6, [email protected]

