Two Legends Walk Into A Parlor: Shakey's Pizza And Thrifty Ice Cream Are Officially A Thing

The new partnership brings one of California's most recognizable ice cream brands to all Southern California Shakey's locations.

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two iconic California brands known for creating generations of memories are coming together. Shakey's Pizza Parlor, the nation's first pizza franchise and The People's Pizza Parlor since 1954, is now serving Thrifty Ice Cream at all Southern California Shakey's locations. Since 1940, the beloved California-made brand has delighted ice cream lovers with its iconic scoops that have become a cherished West Coast tradition.

The collaboration brings together two brands deeply rooted in California culture, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy a classic scoop of Thrifty Ice Cream alongside their favorite Shakey's pizza, Mojo® Potatoes, and fried chicken.

"Both Shakey's and Thrifty Ice Cream hold a special place in the hearts of Californians," said Michael Grundgeiger, President and COO of Shakey's USA. "This partnership is a fun and nostalgic way to bring together two brands that families have loved for decades."

Originally established in 1954 as the destination for pizza, beer, and ragtime music, Shakey's Pizza Parlor has long served as a gathering place for family and friends to enjoy great food and create lasting memories. Today, as The People's Pizza Parlor, Shakey's continues that tradition through its signature pizza, fried chicken, Mojo® Potatoes, game rooms, and welcoming atmosphere that has made the brand a favorite for birthdays, team celebrations, and family nights for generations.

Thrifty Ice Cream has been a California favorite since 1940, earning a loyal following for its iconic cylindrical scoops, classic flavors, and longstanding tradition of delivering quality ice cream at an approachable price. For generations of West Coast families, a trip for a scoop of Thrifty Ice Cream has been a nostalgic part of growing up.

Together, the two brands represent decades of memories, making the addition of Thrifty Ice Cream a natural fit within the Shakey's experience. Reimagined in convenient 3.6 oz single-serve cups, Shakey's guests can choose from four classic Thrifty Ice Cream flavors: Chocolate Malted Krunch, Birthday Cake, Cookies & Cream, and Vanilla. Available for $1.99 each, guests can also make it a Brownie Sundae for an additional 99 cents.

Bringing together Shakey's iconic pizza and Thrifty's legendary ice cream is the ultimate West Coast culinary crossover," said Dani Rothenberg, CEO of Thrifty Ice Cream. "It's a sweet and savory match made in California heaven, and we couldn't be more excited for our fans to experience these two historic brands side by side.

The partnership brings a nostalgic dessert option to guests while pairing two brands that have been part of California's dining culture for generations.

For more information, visit www.shakeys.com or follow @shakeysusa on social media.

ABOUT SHAKEY'S PIZZA PARLOR

Originally established in 1954 as the destination for pizza, beer and ragtime music, Shakey's "ye public house" has been the go-to social gathering place for family and friends to enjoy great food and great times while making great memories. In line with its musical roots, over the decades Shakey's has attracted a star-studded fan base that includes comedian and banjo enthusiast Steve Martin, pop sensations Katy Perry and Justin Bieber, the late rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen, and music legend John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, to name a few. In fact, the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and actor/musician Billy Bob Thornton often boast about being Shakey's employees! Known for its original thin crust pizza, crispy fried chicken and famous Mojo® potatoes as well as draught beers served in frosty pints, Shakey's continues to be a favorite destination for a variety of occasions. The All-You-Can-Eat Bunch of Lunch Buffet allows time-pressed guests to build their own meal, helping themselves to an endless assortment of freshly made pizzas, chicken, Mojos, salads, sides and dessert – all for one low price. Shakey's under $8 happy hour delivers a value-menu of hearty bites along with an array of popular beers on tap. And its classic game rooms, big screen TVs, and community tables continue to make Shakey's the first choice for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and team parties. For more information about Shakey's® USA, visit www.shakeys.com.

ABOUT THRIFTY ICE CREAM

Established in 1940 in Southern California, Thrifty Ice Cream has been a beloved West Coast institution for the past 85+ years. Renowned for its award-winning recipes, high-quality ingredients, and signature cylindrical scoop, Thrifty has provided generations of family's high-quality, authentic ice cream that has created memories and smiles. Produced at its dedicated facility in El Monte, California, the brand uses real cream and California milk to craft over 60 iconic flavors, including cult classics like Chocolate Malted Krunch, Rocky Road, Pistachio Nut, Mint 'N Chip, and Cookies 'N Cream. A perennial gold-medal winner at the Los Angeles County Fair, Thrifty Ice Cream continues to deliver nostalgic joy and premium taste to millions of customers. Today, Thrifty Ice Cream is proudly served at select scoop shops, independent retailers, and grocery partners across the West Coast and continues to expand.

Media Contact

Julie Zlatkin, Shakey's Pizza Parlor, 1 8182811220, [email protected], www.shakeys.com

SOURCE Shakey's Pizza Parlor