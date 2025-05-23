Two Men Acquitted by Jury in Elton John Concert Dodger Stadium Beating Case

"These two innocent men were falsely prosecuted by a District Attorney's office that refused to look at the case objectively . . . I hope that these older George Gascón cases will be re-reviewed before more innocent men and women are brought to trial unnecessarily." Post this

Defense attorneys Glen Jonas, Raffi J. Manuelian and Dilan Patel countered that Mr. Reeves defended both himself and a woman named Jessica Santi, who were attacked by the alleged victim Jamie Grenfell. Additionally, attorrneys argued Reece Hopkin entered the melee finding his wife Lindsay Hopkin being beaten and choked by Lillian Grenfell, forcing him to defend her. The defense attorneys further argued that Jamie Grenfell was attempting to renew his attack when Mr. Hopkin punched Mr. Grenfell one time in the face knocking him unconscious thereby neutralizing the threat of further imminent harm.

Defense counsel argued at trial that the viral video was edited cutting out the portion of the video where Mr. Grenfell attacked Mr. Reeves and Ms. Santi before it was sent to TMZ and other media outlets

Defense counsel argued the cell phone owner that recorded the group as they sought sanctuary in a nearby limousine, tried to extort $5000 from the defendants. Additionally, defense counsel argued that witnesses Diana Reeves and Dan Santi were never charged but falsely accused by the same witness at the urging of the Grenfells.

Defense Attorney Glen Jonas had this comment about the case, "These two innocent men Mr. Reeves and Mr. Hopkin were falsely prosecuted by a District Attorney's office that refused to look at the case objectively. This case was filed by the George Gascón administration. Mr. Gascón was well known for consistently prosecuting victims of crimes as defendants while setting the actual criminals free. DA Hochman is doing a much better job, but he needs to pay closer attention to these older cases where George Gascón turned our county upside down. I expect better from our District Attorney's office and I hope that these older cases will be re-reviewed before more innocent men and women are brought to trial unnecessarily."

Defense attorneys Glen Jonas, Raffi J, Manuelian, Dilan Patel, and paralegal Liliana Monroy are grateful to Judge Craig Richman, his court staff, and the jury for their hard work on this matter. If you need further information call Glen Jonas (213)683-2033.

