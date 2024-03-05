Two New Cybersecurity Experts Join Enterprise Strategy Group to Expand Coverage of Risk Management, Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Data Security

Our cybersecurity analysts and specialized research will help security teams make informed decisions to ensure they adopt the right tools, processes, and strategy to support scale. Post this

"As a previous client of ESG, I am excited to join this seasoned team of cybersecurity analysts," Thiemann said. "My coverage areas of IAM and data security are incredibly dynamic and core to enterprise cybersecurity. I am excited to embark on new research to help clients understand trends and explore emerging areas, including securing non-human identities, which are crucial to security."

Vance most recently spent 10 years working for product security vendors in market and competitive intelligence, including nearly five years at Synopsys, and three years at Tenable. David also spent 17 years in the channel working for regional system integration firms in various roles, including professional services management, technical pre-sales, network engineering, and enterprise application development.

Vance also commented, "I'm excited to bring my experience in market intelligence and my passion for tracking cybersecurity innovation to my new role at ESG. I look forward to conducting new research to help organizations better understand what security solutions will help them keep pace with new emerging technologies, the increasing threat landscape, and expanding attack surfaces."

Melinda Marks, Practice Director, Cybersecurity, for ESG, comments: "We are excited to expand our cybersecurity coverage with these new analysts. ESG helps inform organizations as they use technology to gain a competitive advantage and increase productivity to fuel business growth, and they need effective cybersecurity programs in place to meet their goals. Our cybersecurity analysts and specialized research will help security teams make informed decisions to ensure they adopt the right tools, processes, and strategy to support scale."

