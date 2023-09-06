Two New Reports from SGS Maine Pointe Identify How Mining Operations Can Drive Cost Savings and Overcome Complex Challenges

Reducing costs and freeing up working capital are essential if a mining company is going to survive Tweet this

"Every part of the supply chain has a role in the solution," said Collin Ziemerink, co-author of the report and Head of Industrial Manufacturing & Services at SGS Maine Pointe. "Leveraging the principles of TVO, planning, procurement, operations, logistics, and communications are fully aligned. As even the most complex projects reach the finish line, the changes made are then sustained throughout the company, delivering a successful project and a stronger company for future engagements."

The second report, "Five approaches to reduce mining operating costs,"explores the reality that mining industry costs have risen almost every year in the past decade. According to the report, mining costs in 2022 alone saw increases of 88% for fuel and power, and 47% for maintenance and repairs. Alongside more stringent carbon reduction standards and a talent shortage, reducing operating costs has become a major challenge. In this report, the authors show precisely how to remove impediments and reduce costs by taking a full mining value approach, while also increasing profits and freeing up working capital.

"Reducing costs and freeing up working capital are essential if a mining company is going to survive," said Ziemerink. "The solution, as laid out in this paper, lies in considering the entire supply chain, from mine to port and beyond. New ways to reduce operating costs may include leveraging data-based planning, strategic sourcing, sustainability solutions, operations excellence, and mineral services, which can ensure that even in volatile times, the mining industry can meet demands, reduce costs, and preserve profits."

