Two of Orange County's Esteemed Trust and Estate Litigation Firms Unite to Form The Estate Lawyers

In the months following this new formation, The Estate Lawyers has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to justice, by fiercely protecting the firm's clients' rights and interests. The firm's experienced attorneys are dedicated to achieving meaningful results for clients, advocating relentlessly within the legal industry, and fostering a culture of work-life balance for staff.

The Estate Lawyers' achievements are manifold. Recognized as industry leaders, the firm isfrequently called upon by estate planning attorneys for their expertise, not only in trust and estate litigation, but also for keen insights in navigating solutions that tear families apart in the wake of death and incapacity. The new firm includes two Certified Trust and Estate Specialists accredited by the State Bar of California, four attorneys consistently recognized by Super Lawyers, and numerous others honored with prestigious, peer-reviewed awards. Amy L. Gostanian, Managing Partner & Owner, and former Chair of the OCBA Conservatorship Section, Partner Bradley R. Kirk, having taken over 100 cases to trial in probate court, and Managing Partner Michelle Bartolic, who also serves as a mediator in many high-profile cases, lead the firm's team of exceptional legal advocates.

California's trust and probate landscape is vast and complex, with an estimated seven million estates set to undergo administration over the next two decades. This scenario presents a unique opportunity for The Estate Lawyers to fill the emerging gap with high-quality, efficient legal services, and to leverage state-of-the-art technology to save clients time and money.

For those seeking unparalleled legal representation in trust and estate matters, The Estate Lawyers, APC represents the fusion of the best minds in the field, united in a mission to deliver justice and peace of mind to the firm's clients throughout California.

