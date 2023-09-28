Two Outstanding School Psychologists, Two Social Workers Win Heart Award from Dynamic Educators First; Firm honors Illinois school psychologists, social workers

"Dynamic Educators First believes that educators hold the key to the future for our students, their families, and our communities. They see beyond the obvious. They actively listen and show every child how resilient and beautiful they are as a person." Tweet this

Winners Recognized for Exemplary Service

DEF chose two Heart Award winners, education professionals who consistently go above and beyond to support and uplift students and embody the true spirit of education. These professionals received a $400 gift card, an engraved award, and a gift basket on Sept. 21 during a virtual ceremony.

The first winner was Chris Stinnett, a school psychologist and special education coordinator from the Whiteside School District 115 in Belleville. She was described by her nominator as an advocate for the school's families, staff and faculty who informs all members of rules, laws and best practices. Stinnett also was part of a team that developed a school improvement plan to help students with special needs.

"I want to thank this committee for this award and recognizing school psychologists and social workers," Stinnett said. "I've worked with some tremendous ones across the state so I know there's a lot of deserving people out there. I appreciate just being nominated."

The second winner was Catrice Johnson, a school social worker from Bush Alternative School in the impoverished city of East St. Louis. Her nominator talked about Johnson's passion for understanding her students' lived experiences allowed her to connect with them on a deeper level. She was noted for her sponsorship of the Peace Warriors Group, a student-led initiative to combat gun violence through Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s principles of nonviolence.

"The Heart Award is a testament to Chris and Catrice's dedication of school psychologists and social workers who go the extra mile and give their absolute best effort, supporting and uplifting their students," said DEF co-founder Miguel Salinas. "We are excited to honor these distinguished educators who play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our communities."

Runners-Up Acknowledged for Significant Contributions

The two runners-up were Dr. Zanu Gordon, lead school psychologist for Chicago Public Schools, and Paris Hardamon, LCSW with the Community High School District 218 in Oak Lawn. These professionals in the field of education-related services also received an engraved award and a gift basket for their outstanding contributions.

Hardamon's nominator said that he plays a large role in seeing that students are supported from a social and emotional perspective and that he has many students who request his services.

Gordon's nomination mentioned his participation in the National Association of School Psychologists's Power Award Program which recognizes children who reside in Chicago's West Side area for progress toward goals, personal optimism, problem-solving skills, and dedication to others. In his work, he also trains practicum students and mentors new hires to ensure top-notch school psychologists.

"I love that this award initiative was formed to recognize us across Illinois for the high-quality service that we've been providing to students to ensure that they are supported and getting high-quality education," said a grateful Gordon who is originally from Jamaica. "As I receive the runner-up award, I take this as a symbol of system change, an opportunity to continue to move forward in a positive direction and be motivated to continue to be that advocate, a change agent for success."

Damo Jelani, co-founder of DEF shared his appreciation and admiration for these awardees.

"Dynamic Educators First believes that educators hold the key to the future for our students, their families, and our communities," he said. "They see beyond the obvious. They actively listen and show every child how resilient and beautiful they are as a person. Through their dedication and commitment, they nurture and encourage each child in their care."

Celebrating Honorees and Their Impact

Beyond the winners, DEF recognizes a group of honorees who have shown dedication in their roles. These honorees received official Heart Award Certificates.

Stacy Bland, social worker supervisor, BMP Special Education Coop

Michelle Rappaport, social worker, Special Education District of Lake County (SEDOL)

(SEDOL) Maggie Lakebrink, school psychologist from McLean County , Unit District #5

, Unit District #5 Julie Hesse, school psychologist from Ridgeview District #19, Hartsburg - Emden , Chester-East Lincoln , West Lincoln Broadwell

- , , West Lincoln Broadwell Courtney Morse, school psychologist from Washington Community High School and Washington District 50

District 50 Dr. Yahaira Diaz , bilingual school psychologist from Maine West High School

, bilingual school psychologist from Maine West High School Cecilia DePersia, school social worker from Coal City School District, Coal City School District

School District, School District Kevin Wynard, school social worker from Indian Prairie School District

Abby Campbell, school social worker from Oswego East High School

Dina Schable, school social worker from Oswego East High School

Catherine Robinson, school psychologist from CSD 99

Destiny Gloms, social work intern from District 79

Sarah Patzer, school social worker from LaGrange 102, Forest Road School

Salinas expressed his admiration for the honorees of the Heart Award, stating, "These honorees epitomize the true heart of education, demonstrating steadfast dedication in their roles as school psychologists and social workers. Their commitment to nurturing students and communities is awe-inspiring. They are the backbone of our educational system, and we are honored to celebrate their contributions."

