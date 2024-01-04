Two Partners Elected to Shipman & Goodwin's Management Committee

"We are thrilled to welcome Julie and Gabe to the management committee," said Dolphin. "Their exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to the firm's values, and dedication to clients have earned them these roles." Post this

Fay is the former co-chair of Shipman's School Law Practice. She represents a wide range of educational and other non-profit institutions, including k-12 public and independent schools and colleges and universities, in legal issues related to students, employees, governance, and policy. Her work has included advising camps and after-school programs and serving as independent counsel for organizational ombudsman programs for higher education and other entities. Fay understands the education environment and is sensitive to the unique issues of a modern educational institution. Prompt, attentive service is the hallmark of her practice.

Jiran is former chair of the firm's Employment and Labor Practice Group. One of a select group of attorneys with experience in employment law as well as traditional organized labor and union matters, he provides comprehensive counseling and dispute-resolution guidance to public and private employers of all sizes and across numerous industries. Jiran's focus and determination are complemented by his collegiality; while actively pursuing his clients' interests, he never loses sight of the fact that people are sitting on both sides of his cases.

The new Management Committee took office on January 1, 2024.

