Two Prestigious Thinkers50 Radar Recipients Will Speak at ATD25

At a Monday Super Session, Dr. Hitendra Wadhwa, a researcher at Columbia Business School, will tap into his research, teachings, and experiments at Columbia Business School and the Mentora Institute on the behavioral skills needed to create high performance. The session will approach high performance not as a trait to be acquired but as a state to be activated. This session is open to all attendees. He will also speak at a smaller, exclusive, invite-only session for TD leaders and executives.

"We are pleased to welcome these two leading thinkers to ATD25," says Tony Bingham, ATD president and CEO. "ATD's partnership with Thinkers50 in support of the Radar Class of 2025 has provided new opportunities to share emergent ideas with the global talent development community. Dr. Neri's and Dr. Wadhwa's sessions at ATD25 will offer attendees innovative insights on the future of work and leadership for high-performance."

Thinkers50 is known for its global ranking of management thinkers, the originator of the Leaders50, and the creator of the "Oscars of management thinking" Distinguished Achievement Awards. The list features 30 people whose ideas will help shape the future of organizations and leadership.

