Two Prime Lending Limited Surpasses $1 Billion in Loan Volume, Marking Milestone in Digital Asset Financing

"It's been amazing to see the demand in the market for lending return," said Alexander Blume, company spokesperson. "We are just at the beginning of this lending renaissance, with trusted, transparent, and reliable companies leading the charge. From public miners, to crypto OGs, to asset managers, Two Prime Lending is thrilled to see so much traction. Looking at the future pipeline, this is only the start."

The rapid growth of Two Prime Lending speaks to the resurgence of demand for secure, transparent lending in the digital asset market. Looking ahead, the company anticipates substantial future demand for its offerings. A primary challenge in the market remains sourcing high-quality capital at competitive rates, which the company continues to address through its extensive relationships across capital markets, with access to over $2.5 billion in available credit facilities.

In addition to its core lending services, Two Prime Lending sees strong interest in combining loans with capital-efficient derivatives trading, allowing clients to earn yield on their assets while their loans are active, often offsetting the cost of the loan.

ABOUT TWO PRIME LENDING

Two Prime Lending Limited, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, is the premier debt financing provider for digital asset markets. The company's extensive relationships in capital markets and access to over $2.5B in capital have made it the most trusted name for miners, asset managers, family offices, and retail lenders. With a team of seasoned professionals combining decades of financial industry experience with deep crypto market knowledge, Two Prime Lending delivers sophisticated and competitive lending solutions that enable growth and opportunity for its clients.

For more information, visit www.twoprimelending.com or contact [email protected].

Fast Facts:

$1 Billion in loan volume executed in 9 months

<10% Interest Rate for competitive and accessible lending

$30 Million average loan size

Key Features:

Assets are never traded or rehypothecated

Collateral remains in segregated, secured custody

Funds held are bankruptcy-remote for client security

Media Contact

Christina Strauss, Two Prime Lending, 1 865 413 0389, [email protected], https://www.twoprimelending.com/

SOURCE Two Prime Lending