Two River Gourmet Mushrooms Wins NEXTY Award at Natural Products Expo West 2026

As mushroom growers, we have always believed these remarkable fungi deserve a much larger role in the future of food. Our goal is to make functional mushrooms part of everyday cooking while maintaining a strong connection to the farmers and forests where these ingredients originate. Post this

The win follows a Sofi Gold Award at the Specialty Food Association's Fancy Food Show and a Retailers' Choice Award at Newtopia Now in 2025 for the brand's Lion's Mane Mushroom Broth, a track record that signals rapid momentum for a company that began as a specialty mushroom grower supplying restaurants and retailers across the Northeast.

"We are incredibly honored to receive a NEXTY Award," said Kevin Sullivan, Founder of Two River Gourmet Mushrooms. "Our story begins on the farm. As mushroom growers, we have always believed these remarkable fungi deserve a much larger role in the future of food. Our goal is to make functional mushrooms part of everyday cooking while maintaining a strong connection to the farmers and forests where these ingredients originate."

The award-winning Chaga Mushroom Broth is crafted with wild-harvested chaga from the boreal forests of Canada and blended with USDA Organic ingredients to create a savory, ready-to-use broth for culinary and functional use. The product is central to the brand's mission of bringing mushrooms out of the supplement aisle and into the kitchen.

Two River's functional broth line — including Lion's Mane, Chaga, and the newly launched Thai-inspired Maitake Coconut Milk Broth — is available nationally at The Fresh Market and at acclaimed regional grocers including DeCicco Family Markets, Heinen's, Kimberton Whole Foods, Lunardi's Markets, Market of Choice, Mollie Stone's Markets, New Seasons Market, Pavilions, PCC Community Markets, ShopRite and Zupan's Markets. The brand is on track to reach more than 2,000 store locations by year's end.

About Two River Gourmet Mushrooms

Two River Gourmet Mushrooms is a USDA Organic mushroom farm located in Millstone, New Jersey. The company cultivates premium specialty mushrooms and produces a line of ready-to-use functional mushroom broths crafted with organic Lion's Mane, wild-harvested Chaga, and Maitake mushrooms. Rooted in a farmer first philosophy, the company connects consumers with the culinary and nutritional power of mushrooms while expanding distribution to retailers nationwide. Learn more at tworivermushroom.com and on social channels @tworivermushroom.

Samples are available upon request and photos can be found here.

Media Contact

KC Sullivan, Two River Gourmet Mushrooms, 1 512-657-0925, [email protected], www.tworivermushroom.com

SOURCE Two River Gourmet Mushrooms