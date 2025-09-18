Two River Mushroom Launches Nationally with Organic Lion's Mane Broth at Sprouts Farmers Market

Two River Mushroom's new organic Lion's Mane Broth honors our roots and dedication to sustainability, while delivering the culinary depth and medicinal value of mushrooms in one of the easiest and tastiest ways to consume them. Post this

"We saw an opportunity to expand into functional innovation by creating a first-to-market broth line that delivers both culinary depth and the medicinal value of mushrooms in one of the easiest and tastiest ways to consume them," said Kurt Cavano, co-owner of Two River Mushroom. "We are thrilled to reach an even wider audience with our launch into all Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide."

Two River Mushroom Lion's Mane broth is made with organic Lion's Mane and Shiitake mushrooms, alongside 20 other simple ingredients to create a broth that is savory and earthy with a rich, umami flavor. Comforting and satisfying, it is delicious as a sipping drink, can be substituted for stock, and can be used for simple soups or as the base for vegetarian gravy.

"This is not a story of a startup chasing trends," said K.C. Sullivan, founder of Two River Mushroom. "We have been committed to organic mushroom farming for years, growing slowly and thoughtfully to perfect our craft, and, now, offering consumers a broth that honors our roots and our dedication to sustainability while meeting today's demand for clean, functional foods."

Founded nearly a decade ago, Two River built its reputation by supplying specialty mushrooms to more than 75 restaurants and as many retail locations in the Tri-State area, including noted dining destinations like Anjelica's in Sea Bright, Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse in Middletown, and David Burke restaurants, as well as retailers like ShopRite and Citarella. The idea for a broth line began in 2021, when Two River Mushroom secured a USDA Value-Added Producer Grant to expand beyond fresh mushrooms. After years of product development, the seasoned producer with deep expertise in cultivation has emerged with a carefully scaled, methodically grown portfolio.

Adding to the momentum, Derek Sarno, renowned international chef and author, recently joined Two River Mushroom as brand ambassador. "As a chef, flavor always comes first, and Two River Mushroom's Lion's Mane Broth delivers. It is deep, rich, and ready to sip or cook with, no seasoning needed," said Sarno. "While most of the category still focuses on bone broths and paleo or keto lifestyles, Two River offers a premium, plant-based, organic option with all the functional benefits and none of the compromise."

Beyond the national Sprouts launch, Two River Mushroom plans to expand its broth line with additional flavors and broaden distribution to more retail partners in the near future.

About Two River Mushroom

Two River Mushroom is a USDA-certified organic mushroom farm in Millstone, New Jersey, founded by K.C. Sullivan and later joined by partners Kurt Cavano and Scott Szegeski. They have built a modern mushroom growing operation in an Amish pole barn with climate-controlled rooms and a lab, supplying specialty mushrooms to top restaurants and retailers for nearly a decade. Now, with its award-winning functional mushroom broth line, the company brings its expertise in cultivation and commitment to sustainable, plant-based, and functional nutrition to consumers nationwide. Learn more at tworivermushroom.com and on social channels @tworivermushroom.

