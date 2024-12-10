Two Studies Presented at ASH 2024 Confirm Value of Hemex Health's Gazelle Diagnostic Device in National Health Initiatives Focused on Hemoglobin Variants

Hemex Health announced that data from studies evaluating the accuracy and utility of the GazelleTM Diagnostic Device as a highly accurate tool for the diagnosis of hemoglobinopathies – including beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD) – will be presented at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, in San Diego, December 7 to 10th. The two poster presentations share data from studies focused on diagnostic needs in Türkiye and India. In both countries, strong public health initiatives support screening efforts to mitigate the impact of hemoglobinopathies on at-risk populations. "National public health initiatives focused on screenings for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia are essential to early detection," said Patti White, CEO of Hemex Health. "Our work with Gazelle demonstrates how innovative, point-of-care diagnostic tools can complement these efforts, providing a low-cost, accurate, and efficient alternative to traditional screening methods. Gazelle's proven performance in diverse settings highlights its potential to expand access to critical diagnostics, ultimately saving lives and improving outcomes in communities that need it most."

The two poster presentations share data from studies focused on diagnostic needs in Türkiye and India. In both countries, strong public health initiatives support screening efforts to mitigate the impact of hemoglobinopathies on at-risk populations.

Premarital Screening of Beta Thalassemia and Sickle Cell in Türkiye

This study assessed the performance of Gazelle for its ability to accurately identify SCD and beta thalassemia, to identify a lower-cost point-of-care replacement for high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) for premarital screening.

Researchers found that Gazelle can be used in place of HPLC, with consistency in diagnosis.

Gazelle was found to support the national beta thalassemia prevention program established by the Ministry of Health in Turkiye, with a focus on increasing premarital screening rates in provinces with high prevalence. Hemex hopes it offers a roadmap for other countries where beta thalassemia is prevalent.

Identification of Diverse Hemoglobinopathies in India

Researchers evaluated the effectiveness of Gazelle in comparison with HPLC as a tool for Hb variant screening in the states of West Bengal and Odisha, both of which have high prevalence of SCD and other Hb variants.

Gazelle correctly identified and quantified multiple abnormal Hb variants in the regions in India where SCD is estimated to have the highest prevalence.

Researchers found that Gazelle enabled identification and quantification of common Hb variants with the same accuracy as HPLC.

Researchers believe this data could lead to wider use of Gazelle across India , where the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission (NSCAEM), launched in July 2023 , seeks to eliminate SCD as a public health issue.

Both conditions also significantly increase the risk of severe health complications. Research from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) shows that individuals with either disorder are more likely to die from diseases common in these regions, such as diarrhea, pneumonia, and malaria.

Presentation of the posters at the ASH Annual Meeting follows on multiple previous clinical poster presentations this year for Hemex Health and the Gazelle Device, including presentations at the Annual Scientific Conference on Sickle Cell and Thalassemia (ASCAT 2024), the European Hematology Association, and the Foundation For Sickle Cell Disease Research.

About Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia

Sickle cell disease affects a vast number of people worldwide, with high concentrations in Africa, India, the Middle East, and some Mediterranean countries. In parts of West Africa, like Nigeria and Ghana, it can affect up to 2% of births. Nearly 8 million people were living with sickle cell disease in 2021. Beta thalassemia, prevalent in regions such as the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Southeast Asia, affects millions globally, according to IHME research.

The IHME report offers several policy recommendations to improve outcomes for sickle cell disease, including:

Improving screening systems for newborns, ensuring parents are aware that their children may be vulnerable to common illnesses.

Increasing access to treatments like hydroxyurea for sickle cell disease and chelation therapies for beta thalassemia.

Addressing elements of structural racism that have resulted in less funding and fewer treatment options compared to other genetic diseases.

By prioritizing these measures, we can significantly enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by both sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

About Gazelle

Gazelle, a compact and rugged, battery-operated in vitro diagnostic platform, uses artificial intelligence, innovative optics, and miniaturization to enable a broader range of users to test for diseases in underserved areas.

Entry-level healthcare workers use Gazelle inexpensively in locations with limited access, resources, or electricity. The platform digitally captures patient information and results for storage, printing, or later transmission. Gazelle is available for identifying Hb Variants, which aids in the diagnosis of sickle cell and beta thalassemia in over 40 countries. This versatile approach will allow the company to continually add new diseases to its menu of tests and reach additional users.

Gazelle provides an accurate and rapid digital solution that operates effectively in the world's most challenging environments. Learn more about Gazelle at https://hemexhealth.com/products.

About Hemex Health

Hemex Health impacts health outcomes in the world's most challenging markets by developing affordable point-of-care diagnostics that quickly deliver reliable results. The company's diagnostic solutions are affordable for both low- and high-income areas, simple enough to be used by anyone, and designed to provide reliable answers for clinicians to immediately take action. Hemex is driven to democratize diagnostics for patients with the greatest needs. The Gazelle technology was developed in collaboration with Case Western Reserve University. Hemex Health is in Portland, Oregon, U.S.A and Mumbai, India. More information can be found at www.hemexhealth.com.

