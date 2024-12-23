Two-Thirds of Black Friday Shoppers Exceed Spending Limits, Turning to Credit Cards and New Debt

"With a presidential transition about to take place and a war raging in the Middle East, it wouldn't be surprising if doom spending lingers for a while," says John Egan, credit cards, insurance, and personal finance expert contributor at CreditCards.com. Post this

"With a presidential transition about to take place and a war raging in the Middle East, it wouldn't be surprising if doom spending lingers for a while," says John Egan, credit cards, insurance, and personal finance expert contributor at CreditCards.com.

Maxed-Out Credit Cards and New Debt

Among those who went into debt by using credit cards, 55% report maxing out their cards. Many consumers also opened new credit cards to finance their holiday shopping. Alarmingly, 45% of those who took on holiday debt are considering filing for bankruptcy due to overwhelming financial strain.

Financial Stress Worsens

A notable 31% of respondents reported that holiday spending worsened their financial stress, with 37% overspending beyond their planned budget. Despite the overwhelming debt for many, only 15% of respondents completed all their holiday shopping during the sales.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online by Pollfish on December 4, 2024, with 1,000 U.S. residents aged 18 and older who participated in Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday sales. Access the full report here: https://www.creditcards.com/statistics/2-in-3-black-friday-shoppers-bought-more-than-usual-maxing-out-credit-cards-and-opening-new-ones/.

