Two-Time Cancer Patient Embarks on 540-Kilometer Lycian Way Challenge to Fund Rural Cancer Screening

A two-time cancer survivor is trekking 540km across Türkiye to fund rural cancer screenings and support Movember.

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jason Cronen's cancer journey began in 2004 with a devastating Stage Three cancer diagnosis while a student at the College of Charleston. Emergency surgery at Roper Hospital the next day led to a year of aggressive treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, including intensive chemotherapy and multiple operations.

A second cancer diagnosis in April 2024 changed the direction of Cronen's life. After twenty years in remission and an extended medical leave, he is turning survival into mission, setting out this June on a 540-kilometer thru-hike across Türkiye's Lycian Way to support Movember, men's health advocacy, and low-cost rural cancer screening.

The Lycian Way Challenge comes at a critical moment, as studies continue to show that rural cancer patients face major financial and logistical barriers to screening, treatment, and long-term care.

Cronen's journey follows ancient coastal trading routes marked by steep Mediterranean cliffs and rugged mountain terrain, reflecting the endurance required for long-term recovery. Attempting the thru-hike while living with cancer represents an extraordinary physical and mental undertaking in support of Movember and rural cancer screening access. For Cronen, however, the hike was never meant to be a story about endurance alone. It is an effort to draw attention to the men and families living in rural communities where cancer screening is still out of reach.

"Facing cancer a second time sharpened my focus. I am doing something big with the time I have," says Jason Cronen. "This hike is about more than the distance. It is for the 43% of men in rural communities who have never had cancer screening. A man's location should not dictate his survival. That is a barrier we need to break. I am walking 540 km to bridge that gap and ensure every guy has the opportunity to catch it early and win."

The Lycian Way Challenge plans to launch 5–6 pilot programs focused on men's cancer screening in rural communities between the U.S., Europe, Türkiye, and Asia beginning in 2027. Jason is also building a real-time platform combining live trail data, personal storytelling, and cinematography from the hike. Live trail updates, screening resources, and campaign information from The Lycian Way Challenge are being translated into 10 languages to reach underserved communities worldwide.

As a grassroots campaign, The Lycian Way Challenge has set a fundraising goal of $25,000+ for Movember, men's health, and rural cancer screening access. The campaign is already more than one-third of the way toward that goal with support from over 100 donors and counting. Trail Partners supporting the hike from around the globe include HOKA, DJI, Johnson & Johnson, Travel Massive, Naturehike, 1Up Media, Garden District Ventures, Alts.co, OpenVC, Halls Chophouse, MixTape Beverages, and many others.

"Travel Massive is proud to support The Lycian Way Challenge as a Trail Partner," says Ian Cumming, Founder of Travel Massive, one of the world's largest travel communities. "Adventure and storytelling are central to our community, and Jason's fundraising hike reflects both in a powerful way. We are proud to stand behind his mission."

About Jason Cronen

Jason Cronen is the Managing Partner of Garden District Ventures, an early-stage investment firm focused on emerging market consumers. A longtime Charleston community builder, he launched Charleston Green Drinks in 2006, helping establish one of the city's longest-running environmental meetups, which continues to bring together local leaders, entrepreneurs, students, and sustainability professionals at monthly gatherings nearly two decades later.

Since 2018, Cronen has lived and worked across Asia while advising early-stage technology and hospitality companies and mentoring startups through Techstars. As he continues navigating cancer treatment, The Lycian Way Challenge has become a deeply personal mission to spotlight the healthcare access gaps still facing rural communities around the world.

About Movember

Movember is one of the world's leading men's health organizations, funding programs focused on mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. Since 2003, Movember has supported more than 1,300 health initiatives globally, working to improve early detection, expand access to care, and help men live longer, healthier lives. Visit movember.com for more information.

Follow the Mission

Supporters can follow Jason Cronen's journey across the Lycian Way, contribute through the official GoFundMe campaign, and learn more about The Lycian Way Challenge at lycianwaychallenge.com. Every donation, repost, and shared story helps bring rural cancer screening access to more communities around the world.

Media Contact

Amanda Bunting Comen, Social ABCs, 1 8433241993, [email protected], Social ABCs

Jason Cronen, [email protected]

SOURCE Jason Cronen