Two-Time World Series Champion Kirk Gibson Joins the 42nd Annual Drive for Life Foundation Gala September 23, 2024

I'm excited to be teaming up with the Drive for Life Foundation and Zeigler to help those in need. Like with all great teams, winning is ultimately all about a getting together to do our best for a common goal. In this case that goal is raising money for worthy causes and charities.

The American baseball legend spent most of his career with the Detroit Tigers, but also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals, and Pittsburgh Pirates. He batted and threw left-handed. He had a .268 batting average, 1,553 hits, 255 home runs, 870 RBIs and 985 runs scored. He won 1 MVP award, 1 Silver Slugger award, 1 League Championship MVP award and 2 World Series.

Over the last two years the Gala has raised a record-breaking $3 million dollars, bringing its grand total for the American Cancer Society and other local charities to $7.5 million over the last four decades.

The 42nd Annual Drive for Life Foundation Gala will be presented by Zeigler Auto Group, Greenleaf Trust, and Huntington National Bank. In the past the event has benefited the American Cancer Society, Make-a-Wish Foundation, the First Day Shoe Fund, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan, Gull Lake Community Schools, Family Camps, the American Heart Association, Sherman Lake YMCA, K C Ready 4S, Southwest Michigan Miracle League, Wings of Mercy, Cheff Therapeutic Riding Center, Walk Tall Foundation for Kids, Family & Children Services, and many more charitable organizations.

"Each year, the Drive for Life Foundation Gala brings together our community for a night of support for the American Cancer Society and numerous local charities. Thanks to this unwavering dedication from our community leaders, volunteers, and sponsors we are able continue to support essential services for those most in need," said Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Auto Group, a Presenting Sponsor for the Drive for Life Foundation Gala.

Over the last four decades, the Drive for Life Foundation has donated over over $5.5 million given to worthy causes and organizations.

Tickets for the Gala are now available online at driveforlifefoundation.org with every $300 entry admitting two guests, and serving as one raffle ticket for a chance to win a new 2024 Honda Accord or $30,000 cash courtesy of Platinum Sponsor West Michigan Honda Dealers.

Guests will enjoy a social cocktail hour, a silent auction, live auction, and much more. For ticket information visit driveforlifefoundation.org, call 269.488.2203, or email Genni Plyley at [email protected]. For sponsorship opportunities please contact Monty Porter at [email protected] or call 269.585.6603.

About the Drive For Life Foundation

For over four decades, the Drive for Life Gala has attracted the support of business leaders, sponsors and volunteers; bringing the Kalamazoo community together for an extraordinary night of charity. The Drive for Life Gala debuted in 1982 with a starting ticket price of just $1, raising less than $20,000 for the American Cancer Society! Today, the annual Drive for Life Gala is presented by Zeigler Auto Group, Brown & Brown Dealer Services, Greenleaf Trust and Huntington Bank and benefits the American Cancer Society and other regional charities in annual support!

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2023.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

Media Contact

Francis Mariela, Drive For Life Foundation, 239-273-6976, [email protected], driveforlifefoundation.org

SOURCE Drive For Life Foundation