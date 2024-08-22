Two Trusted Funeral Homes Join Together to Enhance Service and Offer Greater Value to Families

"With over 100 years of service to Cleveland, we've always worked to keep the cost of a funeral attainable for our families. This expansion to a total of 12 locations strengthens our ability to continue offering quality, affordable funerals to our community." Post this

The two firms have long shared a mutual respect and cooperation, stemming from their membership in the Order of the Golden Rule (OGR), an association of independently owned funeral homes committed to the highest standards of service.

"This partnership is a natural progression of the relationship our families have built over the years," said Jim Busch, President of Busch Funeral Homes. "My father, John, and Mike and Debi's father, Ed, shared a friendship through OGR that laid the foundation for this collaboration. Mike Romito and Debi Romito-DePompei as the next generation have carried on that legacy and were both wonderful to work with during this process. Together, we can extend our reach and serve even more families across Cleveland with the personalized care they deserve."

"Jim Busch and his staff have been serving families with care and compassion for generations. I am excited to be a part of his team," said Mike Romito. "The Romito family and staff look forward to serving the communities of Bedford, Hudson, Northfield, and Twinsburg for many years to come as a part of the larger Busch team. We are grateful for Busch's partnership and support as we move forward together."

The funeral industry has seen widespread consolidation over the decades, often led by large corporations with numerous locations nationwide and internationally. However, many funeral homes, like Johnson-Romito, have remained proudly independent.

"We are honored that Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes chose Busch to continue their family's legacy of service in our community," added Jim Busch. "This partnership allows us to continue providing exceptional, community-focused funerals while maintaining our independence."

In an era where the costs of many goods and services have steadily increased, funeral service costs have remained relatively stable. By combining resources, the two firms aim to control costs more effectively.

"With over 100 years of service to Cleveland, we've always worked to keep the cost of a funeral attainable for our families. This expansion to a total of 12 locations strengthens our ability to continue offering quality, affordable funerals to our community," explained Jim Busch.

As the two firms unite, the dedicated teams at both Johnson-Romito and Busch Funeral Homes will continue in their current roles, ensuring continuity of care and service for the families they serve. Together, they look forward to a future of continued excellence and commitment to the communities they serve.

