Two Vi Senior Living Leaders Earn 2026 Senior Housing News Executives to Watch Award

"The industry's conversation has largely focused on model size, speed, and cost," said Chad Main, founder of Percipient. "What this research demonstrates is that the next phase of competition will be won by systems that reason better, not simply systems that generate text faster." Post this

"James and Steven are outstanding leaders whose contributions continue to shape Vi's future and their recognition as Executives to Watch is a well-earned reflection of their impact. James has helped transform our marketing approach, while Steven's leadership in operational excellence, financial performance, and workforce stability has been instrumental in advancing our organization. Their leadership reflects the caliber and dedication of teams across Vi. Together, it underscores our commitments to innovation, enhancing the health, wellness, and happiness of our residents, and delivering exceptional resident experiences and the finest in senior living every day," said Gary Smith, Vi's President and CEO.

In his role as AVP of Digital Marketing and Consumer Insights, James Patterson has led strategic initiatives to modernize Vi's marketing approach, which included expanding the company's use of data, analytics, and digital platforms to improve lead quality, sharpen audience targeting, and better align marketing performance with community-level sales results. Patterson has also played a key role in supporting major brand initiatives, including the launch of Vista 360 Well-Being.

As Vice President of Operations, Steven Fowler has strengthened operational efficiency, financial performance, and workforce stability across multiple markets, supporting enterprise-wide initiatives such as the rollout of Vista 360 Well-Being. He is known for ensuring effective execution at the community level through timely, balanced, and informed decision-making.

The Senior Housing News Executives to Watch award program recognizes top leaders, operators, and innovators who shape the future of senior living. Honorees are selected for their strategic foresight, ability to drive operational performance, and commitment to compassionate resident care.

Vi operates 10 Life Plan Communities across the United States, where residents enjoy stylish residences, world-class cuisine, varied lifestyle programming and deep friendships. With enriching lifestyle programs and 360-degree wellbeing experiences, each Vi community is designed to offer personalized care plans tailored to meet the diverse needs and preferences of each resident.

To learn more about Vi and its communities, please visit www.viliving.com.

About Vi

Based in Chicago, Vi Senior Living operates 10 continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) across the United States. Blending the best of a five-star resort lifestyle with senior living, Vi communities provide residents with independent living as well as a continuum of care on-site, including assisted living, memory support and skilled nursing should the need arise. With more than 30 years of experience as the owner and operator of residential communities for older adults, Vi continues to work toward providing quality environments, services and programs to enrich the lives of those they serve. In May 2026, Vi became part of LCS, bringing together two of the industry's most renowned and respected senior living brands. Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and established in 1971, LCS is a leading owner and operator of Life Plan (CCRC) and Rental (independent living, assisted living and memory care) senior living communities with a focus on creating vibrant and engaging environments for residents. With the addition of Vi, LCS owns and/or manages more than 140 senior living communities across 25 states.

Media Contact

Murphy O'Brien, Vi Living, 1 (310) 453-2539, [email protected], https://www.viliving.com/

SOURCE Vi Living