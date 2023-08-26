Two WNY Creative Agencies Complete Strategic Merger

360 PSG and Manzella Marketing unite to create one of the largest, most comprehensive creative agencies in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 360 PSG, a leading provider of digital marketing and website design services in the Buffalo area, announced today that it has merged with Manzella Marketing, a full-service, strategic and creative agency, to offer more comprehensive solutions and a better overall agency experience for clients.

The merger unites two well-established agencies with complementary capabilities and similar beginnings. Both Joel Colombo with Matt Whelan, founders of 360 PSG, and Jim Manzella, founder of Manzella Marketing, started their agencies in Buffalo from the ground up. Together, the two groups form one of the largest, most-experienced agencies in the region with nearly 40 local full-time employees and combine for over 47 years in business. It also strengthens the agency's regional presence serving seven active markets outside of Western New York and offering deeper marketing expertise within a wide spectrum of industries. ThreeSixty plans to expand into at least three additional markets in 2024.

"We couldn't be more excited to join forces with 360 PSG," says Jim Manzella. "We share similar beliefs and, like Manzella, 360 values integrity and ethics over profit, all while providing the highest standards in what they deliver. This merger also positions our combined organizations as a one-stop resource to help companies of all sizes improve their brands and grow their business."

All employees from both companies have been retained through the merger with Colombo serving as chief executive officer of the newly combined agency, which operates under the ThreeSixty brand. Additional hiring is projected into 2024.

Under the leadership of Colombo, ThreeSixty is now positioned to help catapult clients to the top of their categories. "We are thrilled to bring in the white-glove consulting agency that Manzella Marketing has been known for and combine it with the digital solutions 360 has always excelled at," says Colombo. "Uniting our teams, products, and services now allows us to serve over 700 national and regional agency accounts on every possible aspect of their marketing and communications needs."

ThreeSixty is scheduled to move all staff into the newly renovated 9,000-square-foot office space in Tonawanda in the Fall of 2023.

ABOUT 360 PSG

Founded in 2005 and headquartered near Buffalo, NY, 360 PSG has been at the forefront of utilizing strategic consulting and advanced technology to propel businesses to their next level of success. As experts in the fields of digital marketing and lead generation, 360 PSG offers a comprehensive suite of services that includes branding and ad strategies, online advertising, website creative services and software engineering, social media management, and search engine optimization.

ABOUT MANZELLA MARKETING

Manzella Marketing is a full-service marketing communications firm with over 35 years of experience providing clients with creative strategies and innovative marketing solutions. Founded in 1987, Manzella has more than 75 clients in the financial services, healthcare, education, entertainment, hospitality, and manufacturing industries.

