TWOPAGES Curtains Announces TWOPAGES Curtain Glow Up Challenge with $10,000 Top Prize

"These rewards are our way of celebrating the creativity and personal style people bring into their homes," said Raymond Chen, Founder of TWOPAGES. "We want entrants to show how changing curtains or window treatments can dramatically elevate a space." Post this

Participants are asked to share before-and-after photos or videos highlighting how TWOPAGES curtains, shades or blinds transformed their space. From small updates to full makeovers, the contest celebrates creativity, personal style and the power of thoughtful design.

"These rewards are our way of celebrating the creativity and personal style people bring into their homes," said Raymond Chen, Founder of TWOPAGES. "We want entrants to show how changing curtains or window treatments can dramatically elevate a space. Whether it's a simple update or a full transformation, every glow-up has the potential to shine."

To participate:

Create a public post with visible likes.

Use TWOPAGES window treatments, including curtains, shades or blinds. Any style or color is welcome.

Capture the transformation from start to finish, clearly showing the contrast and impact of the window treatment.

Submit your post through the official Glow Up Challenge page so every like counts.

Share your glow-up with friends, family and followers to boost engagement.

Participants may submit multiple entries across different platforms. If multiple entries are submitted from the same account, only the post with the highest number of likes will be counted toward prize consideration.

Winners will be announced on April 8 via the official TWOPAGES contest website and Instagram. Prizes include $10,000 for first place, $8,000 for second place, $6,000 for third place, and $3,000 each for fourth through tenth place. All participants will receive a $50 TWOPAGES gift card as a thank-you for entering. Full contest rules and details are available on the official contest page.

With 897 fabrics across 35 curated collections, TWOPAGES offers an extensive selection ranging from classic drapes to modern shades and blackout options, catering to every taste, style and functional need.

For more information, visit twopagescurtains.com.

About TWOPAGES Curtains:

TWOPAGES Curtains is a team passionate about providing high-quality custom window treatments to families worldwide. The company has proudly served over 600,000 families since its inception. It simplifies the window treatment buying process by offering drapery, shades, blinds, rods and other hardware tailored to your unique needs. Follow them on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected], https://twopagescurtains.com/

SOURCE TWOPAGES Curtains