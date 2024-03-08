Twrl Milk Tea and Taiwanese American Federation of Northern California Unveil Special Edition "Inclusivi-tea" Can Design Celebrating Taiwanese Culture and Sustainability

"We are proud to introduce this special edition of our Taiwan Style Black Milk Tea, in collaboration with TAFNC and Eugenia Yoh, celebrating Twrl Milk Tea's third year as a small business and paying homage to Taiwan and supporting Taiwanese tea farmers." Post this

"We are proud to introduce this special edition, in collaboration with TAFNC and Eugenia Yoh, celebrating our third year as a small business and paying homage to Taiwan and Taiwanese tea farmers," says Twrl Milk Tea co-founder Olivia Chen. "Our Taiwan-Style Black Milk Tea is based on the classic taste loved by millions and updated for a cleaner profile. Paired with non-dairy milk, Taiwan-Style Black Milk Tea is a refreshing beverage."

"Taiwan and California have long shared a friendship of cultural, educational, and economic exchange. This "Inclusivi-tea" campaign is a creative collaboration that represents the heart of Taiwan and its commitment to sustainability, and will continue to strengthen a sense of community between the people of Taiwan and California, and beyond!" says Scott Lai, Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in San Francisco.

"The Formosan black bear illustration and Taiwanese milk tea symbolize Taiwan's commitment to environmental conservation and culinary excellence. Taiwan aspires to foster global friendships, showcasing its rich natural heritage to the world," says Sophia Chuang, Director of Culture Center of TECO in Milpitas (OCAC).

In addition to being available at events through Taiwanese American community organizations, the special-edition cans will be distributed nationally through Twrl Milk Tea's retail partners including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Wegmans, Central Market.

"A better, more resilient world is possible when we work together towards meaningful global inclusivity," adds Jim Chang, President of TAFNC. "We hope to introduce Taiwan's heritage to a new audience while advocating for Taiwan's recognition and support on its own terms."

For more information about Twrl Milk Tea and its special edition, visit https://twrlmilktea.com/tafnc-taiwan-style-black-milk-tea

Twrl Milk Tea:

Twrl Milk Tea elevates the boba milk tea experience with a blend of innovation, sustainability and tradition. Their premium, café-style canned milk tea is made from single-origin teas, climate-friendly pea protein milk, and just lightly sweetened for a delicious taste. Complemented by a line of convenient, single-serve instant boba toppings in a variety of flavors, Twrl makes it easier than ever to enjoy a better-for-you boba milk tea in under a minute — anytime, anywhere. Founders Pauline Ang and Olivia Chen infuse their creations with their Chinese and Taiwanese backgrounds, offering distinctive flavors while blending their cultural richness with modern tastes. Twrl Milk Tea is a Bevnet Best New Beverage Winner, a Food Network Editor's pick, rated "Highly Recommended" by Bon Appetit Magazine, an Expo West Nexty Best New Beverage Finalist and a 100% women and minority-owned company based in San Francisco.

Taiwanese American Federation of Northern California:

Founded in 1973, the Taiwanese American Federation of Northern California is a community coalition dedicated to preserving and promoting Taiwanese culture, heritage, and identity. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, the Federation seeks to strengthen ties within the Taiwanese American community and promote cross-cultural understanding.

Eugenia Yoh:

Eugenia Yoh is a Taiwanese American illustrator known for her vibrant and captivating artwork.With a focus on storytelling and introspection, Yoh's work explores themes of identity, belonging, and the interconnectedness of humanity.

Olivia Chen, Twrl Milk Tea, 1 415-942-0899, [email protected], twrlmilktea.com

