Twrl Milk Tea Launches First Single-Serve, Plant-Based Popping Boba: A Dye-Free Innovation Redefining the At-Home Boba Tea Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twrl Milk Tea, the pioneering plant-based milk tea and boba toppings company, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, single-serve, dye-free Popping Boba toppings. It comes in three delicious flavors: Honey, Lychee, and Strawberry. This addition marks a significant milestone for the brand, which is known for its commitment to sustainability, health, innovation and the joy of sharing their founders' Chinese and Taiwanese heritage. The new Popping Boba toppings will initially be available on Kickstarter and will launch into Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide this summer.
Twrl Milk Tea was founded by entrepreneurs and long-time friends Pauline Ang and Olivia Chen, and since then, it has quickly evolved from being a mission to create a delicious and better-for-you plant-based milk tea to something much more. With a focus on ecologically friendly and health-conscious goods, Twrl Milk Tea has become a leader in the food and beverage business by using sustainably-sourced ingredients from small family farms located in Taiwan, Japan, and China.
With its unique seaweed extract shell, Twrl's Popping Boba is vegan, gluten-free, and dye-free. It is also the first on the market with single-serve packets. Each packet is conveniently portioned and takes the guesswork out of making the perfect drink or dessert. These juice-filled popping boba toppings burst with juice when bitten into and elevate any ice tea, sparkling water, cocktail, mocktail or dessert.
Twrl's Popping Boba toppings are dye-free and do not use any artificial colors such as Red 3 (banned in California), Red 40, Yellow 5 or Yellow 6 that are often found in candies or sugary drinks. Our Popping Boba shell is made of seaweed extract, is 100% vegan and has a soft, non-chewy texture. No gelatins used.
"As part of our effort to bring the cafe-style tea-drinking experience to the home, we are excited to present Popping Boba as a delicious addition to our family of teas and boba toppings." Co-founders of Twrl Milk Tea Pauline Ang and Olivia Chen remarked, "Our newest Popping Boba embodies our mission to share the flavors of our heritage made with premium ingredients while upholding our commitment to health and sustainability."
Twrl Milk Tea's Popping Boba will be available starting April 22nd on Kickstarter.com. For more information on where to find Popping Boba and other Twrl products, please visit https://twrlmilktea.com or follow @TwrlMilkTea on Instagram and TikTok.
About Twrl Milk Tea
Twrl Milk Tea elevates the boba milk tea experience with a blend of innovation, sustainability and tradition. Their premium, café-style canned milk tea is made from single-origin teas from family farms, climate-friendly pea protein milk, and just lightly sweetened for a delicious taste. Complemented by a line of convenient, single-serve instant boba toppings in a variety of flavors, Twrl makes it easier than ever to enjoy a better-for-you boba milk tea in under a minute — anytime, anywhere. Co-founders Pauline Ang and Olivia Chen infuse their Chinese and Taiwanese heritage into the product, offering unique flavors that blend cultural richness with a modern taste profile. Recognized as a BevNet Best New Beverage Winner, a Food Network Editor's pick and rated "Highly Recommended" by Bon Appetit Magazine, Twrl Milk Tea is a celebrated, 100% women and minority-owned business based in San Francisco. For more information about Twrl Milk Tea and their products, visit their website at www.twrlmilktea.com.
