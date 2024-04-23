Twrl Milk Tea Launches First Single-Serve, Plant-Based Popping Boba: A Dye-Free Innovation Redefining the At-Home Boba Tea Experience

"As part of our effort to enhance the cafe-style tea-drinking experience to the home, we are excited to present Popping Boba as a delicious addition to our family of teas and boba toppings." Post this

With its unique seaweed extract shell, Twrl's Popping Boba is vegan, gluten-free, and dye-free. It is also the first on the market with single-serve packets. Each packet is conveniently portioned and takes the guesswork out of making the perfect drink or dessert. These juice-filled popping boba toppings burst with juice when bitten into and elevate any ice tea, sparkling water, cocktail, mocktail or dessert.

Twrl's Popping Boba toppings are dye-free and do not use any artificial colors such as Red 3 (banned in California), Red 40, Yellow 5 or Yellow 6 that are often found in candies or sugary drinks. Our Popping Boba shell is made of seaweed extract, is 100% vegan and has a soft, non-chewy texture. No gelatins used.

"As part of our effort to bring the cafe-style tea-drinking experience to the home, we are excited to present Popping Boba as a delicious addition to our family of teas and boba toppings." Co-founders of Twrl Milk Tea Pauline Ang and Olivia Chen remarked, "Our newest Popping Boba embodies our mission to share the flavors of our heritage made with premium ingredients while upholding our commitment to health and sustainability."

Twrl Milk Tea's Popping Boba will be available starting April 22nd on Kickstarter.com. For more information on where to find Popping Boba and other Twrl products, please visit https://twrlmilktea.com or follow @TwrlMilkTea on Instagram and TikTok.

About Twrl Milk Tea

Twrl Milk Tea elevates the boba milk tea experience with a blend of innovation, sustainability and tradition. Their premium, café-style canned milk tea is made from single-origin teas from family farms, climate-friendly pea protein milk, and just lightly sweetened for a delicious taste. Complemented by a line of convenient, single-serve instant boba toppings in a variety of flavors, Twrl makes it easier than ever to enjoy a better-for-you boba milk tea in under a minute — anytime, anywhere. Co-founders Pauline Ang and Olivia Chen infuse their Chinese and Taiwanese heritage into the product, offering unique flavors that blend cultural richness with a modern taste profile. Recognized as a BevNet Best New Beverage Winner, a Food Network Editor's pick and rated "Highly Recommended" by Bon Appetit Magazine, Twrl Milk Tea is a celebrated, 100% women and minority-owned business based in San Francisco. For more information about Twrl Milk Tea and their products, visit their website at www.twrlmilktea.com.

