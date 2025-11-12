TWS Remodeling Steps Up After Rusco's Collapse | When Minnesota Rusco abruptly shut down, TWS Remodeling responded with compassion, jobs, and deep community support.

When Minnesota Rusco abruptly shut down, TWS Remodeling responded with compassion, jobs, and deep community support. Post this

When the news broke that Minnesota-based home improvement company Minnesota Rusco was filing for bankruptcy, the shockwaves hit hard. A local fixture with over 70 years of service, Rusco wasn't just a brand—it was a trusted name across generations. The abrupt closure left customers and employees alike scrambling, some with tens of thousands in down payments lost, others suddenly unemployed.

But in a moment that would come to define Minnesota's spirit, another local remodeling company didn't just watch—it stepped up.

"We had already hired a few former Rusco employees earlier in the year," says Tyler Ganz, owner of TWS Remodeling. "They were talented people looking for a place that valued them again. So when Rusco shut down suddenly, their friends and family knew where to turn."

Within hours, TWS Remodeling's office was flooded with job inquiries—over 40 in total—from former Rusco staff in production, sales, telemarketing, and admin. Ganz, moved by both their loyalty and desperation, was able to bring eight new employees on board despite the limitations of his growing team.

"I wish we could hire all of them," he adds. "But the truth is, we didn't have the capacity. That's why we knew we had to do more."

And "more" is exactly what followed.

A Statewide Response Rooted in Values

What began as a decision to help a few displaced workers quickly grew into something bigger. As word spread, the community rallied behind the effort—businesses, suppliers, media outlets, and local organizations all stepped in to support Minnesotans impacted by Rusco's collapse.

With the help of this united front, TWS Remodeling launched an initiative to help affected homeowners recover their down payments through discounted project fulfillment. It wasn't just a gesture—it was a commitment to neighborly responsibility and shared values.

"We didn't do this alone," Ganz emphasizes. "This became a community action. People saw a need and said, 'How can we help?' That's what makes Minnesota special."

A Path Forward for Customers and Workers

The emotional impact was immediate. Homeowners who thought they had lost tens of thousands of dollars were met not with silence, but with solutions. Displaced workers found a place to start over. Tears of frustration became tears of relief.

"This wasn't about profit," says Ganz. "It was about doing what felt right. These are our neighbors, and when they're down, we help lift them up."

Compassion Over Blame

Ganz also took a moment to defend the former owners of Minnesota Rusco.

"They were blindsided like everyone else," he says. "They didn't cause this and have been trying to help in whatever ways they can. Some of their former installers are still showing up to complete projects because they care about their customers."

His message is clear: now isn't the time to point fingers—it's a time to stand together.

The Minnesota Way

"This is who we are," Ganz concludes. "Minnesotans take care of each other. It's not just a slogan—it's in our DNA."

The story of TWS Remodeling's response isn't about one company—it's about a community that refuses to let its people fall through the cracks. It's about resilience, compassion, and the power of collective action in times of crisis.

Media Contact

Marty McTigue, TWS Remodeling, 1 6127872215, [email protected]

SOURCE TWS Remodeling