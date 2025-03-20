TXB Partners with Mako Networks to Power Convenience Store Expansion

"The adoption of Mako Networks has not only improved internal operations but has also enhanced the customer experience with faster payments and fewer outages." —Daniel Gaddy, Vice President of Information Technology, TXB Post this

TXB's daily operations depend on its network infrastructure. To support its expansion, the company needs a secure, high-performance network solution capable of handling increased digital transactions, real-time data processing and cloud-based applications across its expanding footprint.

Prior to adopting Mako Networks' solutions, TXB faced multiple challenges with its existing network infrastructure, including:

Throttled internet speeds, limiting TXB to only 25-35Mbps of a 100Mbps connection

Unstable wireless connectivity affecting operations and guest Wi-Fi

Inconsistent wireless backup (WBU) service, leading to downtime and interrupting transactions

Limited troubleshooting capabilities, requiring external support for issue resolution

By deploying Mako's cloud-managed security gateways, managed switches and SD-WAN technology, TXB now benefits from:

Higher uptime, ensuring seamless transactions and customer service

Full utilization of ISP bandwidth for improved efficiency

Reliable failover solutions to prevent disruptions

Stable wireless performance for POS systems, back-office applications and guest Wi-Fi

Centralized IT management for secure, scalable operations across all locations

"Mako just works. That's a huge part of growing from 53 to 100-plus stores. We need wireless to be stable. We need WBU to work when required. We need to be able to utilize the bandwidth we pay for," said Daniel Gaddy, TXB's Vice President of Information Technology. "The adoption of Mako Networks has not only improved internal operations but has also enhanced the customer experience with faster payments and fewer outages. Mako has also enabled a higher quality Wi-Fi experience, and their operational support has been a huge blessing."

TXB has implemented the Mako 6600 Security Gateway and the Mako 1024 Managed Switch, providing:

SD-WAN capabilities for optimized, secure network traffic

Dual-SIM LTE failover for uninterrupted connectivity

Advanced VLAN routing and firewall protection to ensure compliance and security

Remote monitoring and real-time diagnostics through the Mako Central Management System CMS)

TBX's IT team is now empowered to handle many issues themselves and troubleshoot problems internally rather than logging tickets and waiting for a vendor to respond. For example, Mako's advanced network switches can be programmed to give the IT team total control of any templates or changes they wish to deploy.

With Mako Networks, TXB has dramatically improved IT operations, cutting down time for issue resolution. TXB's network infrastructure now supports its growth while delivering a seamless customer experience and improved operational efficiency.

Simon Gamble, President of Mako Networks, emphasized the significance of the partnership: "TXB's rapid growth demands a robust, scalable network that delivers both reliability and security. Mako Networks provides the advanced connectivity and centralized management capabilities businesses need to expand efficiently while maintaining PCI compliance. We're excited to be part of TXB's journey as they redefine the convenience store experience for their customers and employees."

To learn more about the Mako System, visit the Mako Networks team at Booth 203 at the 2025 Gulf Coast Food & Fuel Expo, March 19-20, at The Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi, Mississippi.

About TXB

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and food markets that emphasize the Texas roots and values the brand was built upon. With more than 50 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB is famous for its fresh-made, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site. TXB's new slogan, "Cluck Yeah!" is used to describe the company's freshly battered, jumbo chicken tenders. Serving more than 4,000 items, including cold fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and a line of private-label products, including jerky, water, coffee and more.

With its motto, "Leave 'Em Better," TXB continually looks for ways to give its guests the highest quality of service and products, raising the bar for c-store standards; this is why TXB won CStore News' Prepared Food Innovator of the Year for the second time and TXB's CEO, Kevin Smartt, was named Convenience Store News' Retailer Executive of the Year. Please visit www.txbstores.com for more information.

About Mako Networks

Founded in 2000, Mako Networks develops technology to deliver simple, secure, PCI-certified networks to distributed enterprises, such as gas stations, convenience stores, retail chains, quick-service restaurants, health clinics and more. Mako Network's innovative edge security solution is deployed in 22 countries by some of the largest multilocation companies in the world.

The All-in-One Mako System provides effortless, nonstop secure networking using proprietary cloud-managed plug-and-play devices that offer speed to deployment and instant scale with no onsite IT required. The Mako System also supports a range of in-demand services, such as SASE, SD-WAN, Cellular Failover, Next-Gen Firewall, Cloud VPN, Wi-Fi and Voice services. The Mako System is sold as a combination of hardware and managed services or as an "as a service" subscription from Mako Networks or its authorized partners.

Mako Networks is a global organization based in the United States with offices in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.

