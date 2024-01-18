Tyler Hall Joins Signal Technologies as Chief Commercial Officer

Bringing Tyler on board shows our commitment to providing value to our partners, and also speaks to the reception we've gotten from the market on our platform and financial suite of products designed to help dealers grow and be more successful cross border. Post this

Prior to Drivably, Tyler led the global renewals team at HireVue. His efforts in improving processes significantly contributed to the company's enhanced renewal rate, playing a key role in HireVue's $511m exit to the Carlyle Group. Tyler's early career also includes tenure as a sales leader at DOMO, where he was integral in raising $900m in venture funding, leading to its IPO in 2018.

At Signal, Tyler will be a key driver of growth in what is expected to be a pivotal year for the company. With Signal forecasting significant growth due to its innovative financial tools and products, Tyler's expertise in forging strategic partnerships will be crucial. His role will enhance Signal's operational capabilities and play an important role in achieving the company's 2024 goals. This effort will further reinforce Signal's position as a market leader in the industry.

"I'm inspired by the work the team at Signal is doing and the significant opportunities they have in the Canada-to-US vehicle import market," said Hall. "Joining Signal, I see a chance to contribute my experience to help fuel their growth and propel the business forward. I'm thrilled to be part of this journey and to support Signal's continued success."

"We're really excited to welcome Tyler to the Signal team," said Tane Jillings, Co-founder and President of Signal Technologies. "His deep knowledge of the automotive ecosystem along with a track record of scaling technology companies is the perfect fit for where Signal is going in 2024. Bringing Tyler on board shows our commitment to providing value to our partners, and also speaks to the reception we've gotten from the market on our platform and financial suite of products designed to help dealers grow and be more successful cross border. Signal is a generational, one in a million opportunity to trail blaze the $15B import market and we are positioned to become the clear category leader for many years to come."

Beyond his professional achievements, Tyler is a dedicated husband and father of four. He also hosts "The Rollercoaster Podcast," where he explores startup challenges and breakthroughs that founders face. His ability to combine personal experiences with professional skills makes him uniquely qualified to provide strategic and personal support to the Signal team, driving the company's growth and innovation in the automotive import industry.

