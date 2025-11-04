Tyme Global and OnviSource Redefine Hospitality Quality Standard Of Excellence with OnviSource's Agentic AI and BAS Analytics Services

"Every one of our agents is trained to deliver Forbes Five-Star level service, and partnering with OnviSource's OmVista Agentic AI and Business Analytics Services (BAS) has allowed us to amplify that mission," said Ryan Levin, CEO of Tyme Global Post this

Tyme Global, known for delivering high-quality guest experience, reservation, and customer engagement services to premium hotels and resorts, has successfully addressed the growing demand from its clients to meet Forbes Five-Star service standards across every call and guest interaction.

Forbes Travel Guide inspectors assess up to 900 criteria, focusing on both physical service quality and the emotional intelligence of human interactions. Meeting those expectations at scale required timely insights, consistent quality management, and intelligent automation, goals that traditional QA tools could not meet.

Tyme Global partnered with OnviSource to cost-effectively implement OmVista Agentic AI, an AI-native, human-validated analytics and automation platform, supported by OnviSource's tried-and-proven Business Analytics Services (BAS). Together, OnviSource and Tyme Global designed an AI-driven hospitality QA framework aligned with Forbes' Reservation, Pre-Arrival, and Guest Interaction Standards, while automating the analysis and improvement of every customer conversation.

Key capabilities included:

Automated Speech and Interaction Analytics measuring tone, clarity, empathy, and personalization.

Forbes-Aligned QA Automation ensuring compliance with call etiquette and guest engagement expectations.

Performance Dashboards identifying communication and service trends for coaching and improvement.

Human-in-the-Loop Business Analytics Services (BAS) validating AI outputs and providing actionable recommendations.

The results were transformative, as automated and advanced analytics and meta analytics increased the QA coverage from 2-5% to 100% and provided valuable, actionable, and timely insights and compliance data. This achievement ensured consistent alignment with Forbes guest communication standards, contributed to Forbes Star Ratings for Tyme Global's hospitality clients, and enhanced Tyme Global's market credibility, attracting new luxury hotel partners.

"At Tyme Global, we're passionate about preserving humanity in hospitality while embracing the intelligence of AI," said Ryan Levin, CEO of Tyme Global. "Every one of our agents is trained to deliver Forbes Five-Star level service, and partnering with OnviSource's OmVista Agentic AI and Business Analytics Services (BAS) has allowed us to amplify that mission; turning every guest interaction into a measurable moment of excellence."

Tyme Global's transformation signifies more than operational efficiency; it establishes a new paradigm for the hospitality outsourcing industry. By combining AI intelligence, automation, and human expertise, BPOs such as Tyme Global can now operate within a continuous improvement ecosystem, empowering their clients to deliver personalized, data-driven, and five-star guest experiences.

"Tyme Global's journey demonstrates how BPOs can evolve into BFOs, owning entire business functions, not just processes," said Francisca Alergria, Chief Operating Officer of OnviSource. "We are proud that through our Agentic AI and Business Analytics Services, we have been able to contribute to Tyme Global's success in achieving measurable performance, compliance, and brand excellence."

This success sets a new benchmark for how hospitality BPOs can leverage Agentic AI to become strategic business function partners, driving value beyond transactions and into brand differentiation.

Media Contact

Francisca Crous Alegria, OnviSource, 1 469-241-9263, [email protected], www.onvisource.com

Lindi Davids, Marketing Director, 1 212-796-1950, [email protected], www.tymeglobal.com

SOURCE OnviSource