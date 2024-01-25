Tynt Technologies Closes 2023 with Successful Seed Round, Partnerships, and Growth

Tynt validated the durability and scalability of their technology last year with its most recent funding. In 2023, Tynt closed a $7.1 million Seed II led by KOMPAS. This capital paved the way to lock in partnerships with window industry leaders, improve and evolve the technology, and grow the team. Post this

Despite massive smart home advancements, windows are one of few technologies that have remained largely unchanged in the last 100 years. Previous "dynamic" windows haven't been able to achieve neutral color, a privacy dark state, or reasonable cost – in 2023, Tynt publicly proved their window technology accomplishes all three. Showcased at the NREL Industry Growth Forum, this was the first time a full blackout dynamic window has been shown. In addition, even the highest-performing windows have an outdated and unattractive aesthetic. Tynt has successfully achieved a new standard in both function and form.

"Last year was a serious turning point for Tynt Technologies," said Ameen K. Saafir, CEO and co-founder of Tynt. "We're entering 2024 with the best technology and the strongest team in the dynamic window space. We successfully developed and delivered in just three years what other companies have attempted for three decades. It's going to be a game-changer for the smart home, and we're thrilled to share just a sample of the exciting milestones achieved last year."

Of note, Tynt validated the durability and scalability of their technology last year with its most recent funding. In 2023, Tynt closed a $7.1 million Seed II led by KOMPAS. This capital paved the way to lock in partnerships with window industry leaders, improve and evolve the technology, and grow the team.

"Tynt is developing the next generation of smart windows," shared Sebastian Peck, Founding Partner of KOMPAS. "The company's reversible electrodeposition technology offers superior switching performance from fully transparent to blackout at a highly competitive price point. Smart windows are an incredibly important part of the puzzle to reduce emissions in the built environment. As an investor focused on decarbonization, we are incredibly excited to back Tynt."

In the last year alone, Tynt established strategic partnerships with four leading multi-billion dollar residential window companies. These key alliances and integrations accelerated Tynt's market availability, introducing the technology to a wider audience, including residential, skylight, and commercial installations across North America and Europe.

The company also announced a number of additions to its core and extended teams. Tynt proudly welcomed Chris Collier as an independent director. His extensive experience from his recent tenure as CFO at Flex will bring invaluable strategic guidance to Tynt's growth and innovation in the coming years. Today, Tynt's full board consists of Ameen K. Saafir, Michael McGehee, Sebastian Peck, Johanna Wolfson, and Chris Collier.

Tyler Hernandez, co-founder of Tynt, was promoted to Chief Technology Officer. As one of the original inventors of the RME technology developed at Stanford, Hernandez led the development of Tynt's durable dynamic window system, with a projected cost of less than $10 per square foot, which will enable mass market adoption of dynamic windows for the first time. This innovation was recognized in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2023.

Tynt also added Crystal Petersen as VP of Business Development. She brings 25 years of experience selling vital products to America's top homebuilders, as well as product-specific experience in the dynamic windows market as former Director of West Coast Sales at Halio.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to join Tynt Technologies," said Crystal Petersen, VP of Business Development. "After successfully demonstrating their product fit and further validating their technology in the past year, I am enthusiastic about championing the Tynt team in cultivating the essential relationships in bringing their unique and dynamic window technology to market."

