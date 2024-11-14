Type 1 diabetes community celebrates research milestone during National Diabetes Month

"Our journey has led to a treatment to delay the disease, but we are not done. We continue to focus our efforts on developing new ways to predict risk and expand screening." – TrialNet Chair Kevan Herold Post this

TrialNet offers families personal risk screening to identify the autoantibodies that signal the early stages of T1D. During screening, a blood sample is collected and TrialNet tests it for up to five autoantibodies. These autoantibodies are often detectable years before a person starts to develop symptoms. Early detection and monitoring of people with autoantibodies reduces the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis—a serious and potentially life-threatening condition.

TrialNet's research was instrumental in developing the concept of stages that occur before T1D diagnosis, which are used in eligibility criteria for treatment or clinical trials that hope to delay disease progression. For example, the stages of T1D were used to identify participants in TrialNet's Teplizumab Prevention Study, which led to the first FDA-approved immune therapy to delay T1D in people at risk of progressing to a clinical diagnosis.

"Thanks to our extraordinary network of research teams, partners, study participants, and families, we have reached a landmark in our efforts to treat and prevent T1D," said TrialNet Chair Kevan Herold, C.N.H. Long Professor of Immunobiology and Medicine at Yale University. "Our journey has led to a treatment to delay the disease, but we are not done. We continue to focus our efforts on developing new ways to predict risk and expand screening."

Breakthrough T1D and TrialNet are spearheading worldwide initiatives to increase T1D screening, and to provide guidance for monitoring and treating those with early stage T1D. Research shows that people with early stage T1D – two or more persistent T1D-related autoantibodies – have an almost 100 percent chance of a clinical diagnosis (Stage 3) in their lifetime. Due to this elevated risk, TrialNet also offers screening and monitoring to people in the general population found to have one or more T1D-related autoantibodies outside of TrialNet.

"Breakthrough T1D is proud to support TrialNet and recognize this significant milestone in type 1 diabetes early detection," said Sanjoy Dutta, PhD, chief scientific officer at Breakthrough T1D. "TrialNet's research has played a key role in advancing the broader understanding of T1D progression and developing the first disease-modifying therapy that can delay a clinical diagnosis. Expanding type 1 diabetes screening and accelerating pathways to prevention are priorities we share. Screening programs like TrialNet are critical in driving us toward a world without T1D."

TrialNet offers three free, convenient screening options for relatives of people with T1D: an in-home test kit (using a fingerstick), a kit to take to a participating lab for a blood draw, or in-person screening at a TrialNet site or event.

Screening is available to people ages 2-45 who live in the United States or Canada who have a relative with T1D. Children under 18 who have negative results can be rescreened every two years. For more information about screening, TrialNet locations, and upcoming screening events, visit TrialNet.org.

About TrialNet:

The largest clinical trial network ever assembled to change the course of type 1 diabetes, TrialNet is funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), primarily through the Special Statutory Funding Program for Type 1 Diabetes. TrialNet's mission is to prevent T1D and stop disease progression by preserving insulin production before and after diagnosis. Learn more at TrialNet.org.

About Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF:

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition. Learn more at BreakthroughT1D.org.

Media Contact

Danielle Tom, Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet, 1 2062875608, [email protected], https://www.trialnet.org/

SOURCE Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet