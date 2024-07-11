Type Smarter, Not Harder: Mobile Pixels Launches the Sleek, Ergonomic and Innovative Tetra Keyboard

"Our new ergonomic keyboard redefines the way you work and interact with technology. With its integrated touch display, the keyboard takes convenience and functionality to new heights. Seamlessly switch between tasks, control multimedia, and access shortcuts with a simple touch!" - Jack Yao, CEO Post this

The Tetra Keyboard seamlessly blends ergonomic design with cutting-edge features, including a true wireless split layout, an integrated touchscreen, and customizable hotkeys via the Tetra Board app. Enjoy enhanced comfort and productivity with adjustable tilt and angle options, instant app access, and personalized workspace settings. The Tetra Keyboard is the ultimate solution for enhancing typing comfort and productivity for modern professionals.

The Tetra Keyboard is a groundbreaking solution that enhances typing comfort and productivity for a diverse audience. With its innovative technology and ergonomic design, it caters to professionals, tech enthusiasts, and wellness-conscious individuals, offering a superior typing experience for users of all backgrounds and lifestyles. Experience the perfect blend of comfort, efficiency, and versatility with our state-of-the-art ergonomic keyboard featuring an integrated touch display.

About Mobile Pixels:

Crafted from the vision of Mobile Pixels' founder Jack Yao, Tetra Keyboard was born out of a need for a more natural and efficient typing experience. Designed to tackle the ergonomic and productivity challenges of traditional keyboards, Tetra Keyboard offers a revolutionary solution with its true wireless split layout and integrated touchscreen. For more information, visit pr.go2.fund/tetra.

