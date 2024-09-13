Typecast Selected to Participate in the 2024 AWS Generative AI Accelerator

Collaborating with AWS will help us accelerate our plans and expand our reach at the right moment. The global market is now ready to embrace our solution. - Taesu Kim, CEO and Founder of Typecast Post this

Typecast offers a large-scale foundational model and an innovative product suite that makes it simple for users to create highly advanced, emotionally engaging voices and avatars that look, sound, and move like humans with a level of quality akin to professional actors. Its technology, which is designed to eliminate deep fakes and safeguard against misuse, is being deployed to evolve the ways stories are told and experienced in a manner that delivers value to companies and creators as they explore new methods of content creation, narrative construction, and AI interaction. With up to $1 million in AWS credits, Typecast can not only train a bigger model on AWS infrastructure, it can rapidly scale to serve more users.

"We are thrilled to be selected for this prestigious program. It is validation for our proprietary technology that builds an enormous range of emotional cues and sounds into our model in order to generate remarkably realistic, human reactions," said Taesu Kim, CEO and Founder of Typecast. "Collaborating with AWS will help us accelerate our plans and expand our reach at the right moment. The global market is now ready to embrace our solution."

Typecast is one of 80 global startups from around the world selected for the program. The company has been invited to attend and showcase its solutions to potential investors, customers, partners, and AWS leaders in December at re:Invent 2024 in Las Vegas.

"This new generation of startups is at the forefront of a transformative new wave, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with artificial intelligence while bringing exciting new solutions to market," said Jon Jones, Vice President of Go-to-Market at AWS and executive sponsor of the program. "Expanding the cohort for our Generative AI Accelerator is a testament to the potential we see for startups to usher in new innovations for customers in an increasingly AI-driven world. AWS is committed to fostering groundbreaking technologies and supporting visionary founders on their journey to solve the world's biggest challenges."

For more information on the Generative AI Accelerator, visit https://aws.amazon.com/startups/accelerators/generative-ai.

Typecast is the U.S. entity and product name of Neosapience, a Korean AI startup at the forefront of generative AI voice and avatar technologies. The company has spent years researching and developing foundational AI models for emotional voice and talking avatar generation. Since Typecast first launched in 2019, it has become a popular AI-powered content creation service now used by over 2 million people in 225 countries. It empowers users to create audio and video content simply by inputting scripts and leveraging emotional AI voices and avatars. To invent the future of creativity with AI, Typecast continues to pioneer the AI content creation landscape, pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Learn more at https://typecast.ai/.

