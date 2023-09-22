Typeform Co-Founder Explains How To Incorporate AI Into Your Software in Exclusive Interview [DesignRush Spotlight]

68% of people are using AI-powered apps daily. DesignRush interviewed Typeform's co-founder to delve into how to successfully implement AI in a software product.

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Queensland reveals that 68% of people use AI-powered apps every day, yet 41% don't know that AI is a major component of the apps they use. This highlights the growing prevalence of AI and its widespread integration into various software products.

DesignRush, a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, interviews industry experts and thought leaders to get first-hand insights on the latest trends and insider tips in business, marketing, and technology.

In the latest interview, DesignRush spoke with David Okuniev, the co-founder of Typeform, to gain insights on how to effectively incorporate AI into software while balancing data-driven decisions and creative design.

"We're formulating values that reflect being both 'driven by design' and 'data-informed,' emphasizing that while we value design highly, we also commit to thorough analysis and optimization," Okuniev says.

Highlights of our interview with Okuniev include:

  • The journey of transitioning from a small web development agency to a SaaS giant
  • How to strike the balance between creative design and data-driven decisions
  • The challenges of integrating AI into your product offerings
  • The future of data collection shaped by AI
  • Typeform's approach to form building that appeals the most to users

