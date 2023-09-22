Typeform Co-Founder Explains How To Incorporate AI Into Your Software in Exclusive Interview [DesignRush Spotlight]

68% of people are using AI-powered apps daily. DesignRush interviewed Typeform's co-founder to delve into how to successfully implement AI in a software product.
MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Queensland reveals that 68% of people use AI-powered apps every day, yet 41% don't know that AI is a major component of the apps they use. This highlights the growing prevalence of AI and its widespread integration into various software products.
DesignRush, a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, interviews industry experts and thought leaders to get first-hand insights on the latest trends and insider tips in business, marketing, and technology.
In the latest interview, DesignRush spoke with David Okuniev, the co-founder of Typeform, to gain insights on how to effectively incorporate AI into software while balancing data-driven decisions and creative design.
"We're formulating values that reflect being both 'driven by design' and 'data-informed,' emphasizing that while we value design highly, we also commit to thorough analysis and optimization," Okuniev says.
Highlights of our interview with Okuniev include:
- The journey of transitioning from a small web development agency to a SaaS giant
- How to strike the balance between creative design and data-driven decisions
- The challenges of integrating AI into your product offerings
- The future of data collection shaped by AI
- Typeform's approach to form building that appeals the most to users
Get more insights from these resources:
- News: Typeform To Launch Formless, Its New AI Form Builder
- Podcast: How to Keep Your Team Aligned while Scaling Your Start-Up
The past week was also marked by two other key interviews on DesignRush:
- CTERA Networks CTO Aron Brand spoke about the benefits of migrating on-premise IT infrastructure to the cloud
- GetSales.io Co-Founder Eugene Salamatov revealed how AI and RPA can drive sales growth when combined
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Notes for Editors:
- If you would like to feature DesignRush interviews, please include a linked credit to https://spotlight.designrush.com/ as the source.
- We would also love to hear from you. Contact us at [email protected] with your feedback or to discuss which content would better suit your needs.
Media Contact
Rizelle Leano, DesignRush, 8008565417, [email protected], https://www.designrush.com/
SOURCE DesignRush
Share this article