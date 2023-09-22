Typeform Co-Founder Explains How To Incorporate AI Into Your Software in Exclusive Interview [DesignRush Spotlight]

68% of people are using AI-powered apps daily. DesignRush interviewed Typeform's co-founder to delve into how to successfully implement AI in a software product.

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Queensland reveals that 68% of people use AI-powered apps every day, yet 41% don't know that AI is a major component of the apps they use. This highlights the growing prevalence of AI and its widespread integration into various software products.

In the latest interview, DesignRush spoke with David Okuniev, the co-founder of Typeform, to gain insights on how to effectively incorporate AI into software while balancing data-driven decisions and creative design.

"We're formulating values that reflect being both 'driven by design' and 'data-informed,' emphasizing that while we value design highly, we also commit to thorough analysis and optimization," Okuniev says.

Highlights of our interview with Okuniev include:

The journey of transitioning from a small web development agency to a SaaS giant

How to strike the balance between creative design and data-driven decisions

The challenges of integrating AI into your product offerings

The future of data collection shaped by AI

Typeform's approach to form building that appeals the most to users

