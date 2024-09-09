Types of Car Seats: A Basic Primer on the Four Car Seat Stages

The invention of the car seat has saved an untold number of lives. It's vital you make use of these seats to keep your child as safe as possible on the road. In recognition of Child Passenger Safety Month, it's time to learn more about the different types of car seats.

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The invention of the car seat has saved an untold number of lives. It's vital you make use of these seats to keep your child as safe as possible on the road. In recognition of Child Passenger Safety Month, it's time to learn more about the different types of car seats.

There are four recognized stages of child safety in the car. The first is rear facing for newborns through at least 2 years old. The second is forward facing for older toddlers to usually preschool age. The third is belt positioning which is more commonly known as booster seat age. The fourth is when a child fits in the seat belt without a device.

Rear Facing Seat

Rear-facing car seats are used for babies. They offer the maximum level of protection of any car seat and are highly recommended to be used for as long as possible but at least until age two.

In the event of a crash, the rear-facing seat provides a kind of shield around the baby's body. The padded seat absorbs most of the crash impact, protecting the baby's head, spine and neck.

A rear-facing car seat is likely made from polypropylene. This is a strong form of plastic that bends some under pressure, instead of cracking. This polypropylene shell is then lined with foam. The foam is specially regulated to ensure it provides adequate protection and flame resistance. Rear facing car seats also feature a 5-point harness to hold the child in the restraint. Correctly positioned harness straps are at or below a child's shoulder when rear facing.

Babies are extremely vulnerable at this young age, so the extra protection provided by rear-facing seats is vital. If your vehicle crashes into something from the front, the passengers in your car will be forced toward the front of the vehicle. In a rear facing car seat, baby will ride down the crash energy with its spine fully supported.

Some seats allow children to remain rear-facing up to around 50 pounds in weight. For most children, this will keep them covered until at least the age of two. Choose a model with a high weight rating to allow your children to enjoy that greatest protection for as long as possible.

Front Facing Seats

Children can't stay in rear-facing seats forever. Eventually, they become too large or heavy and must transition into front-facing seats.

Although front-facing seats don't offer the same high levels of protection as rear-facing seats, they can still protect your child.

Forward facing seats also feature the same polypropylene shell and foam padding as rear-facing seats. Several types of seats (ie. convertible or all-in-one seats) go from rear facing to forward facing by turning the seat around.

The harness section of a car seat also provides a layer of protection. When positioned properly, above the child's shoulder, and pulled tight to the chest, it holds the child in place, even during a crash. The harness can also help to distribute the force of the crash over a wider area of the body.

For maximum child safety, you will need to choose a seat based on your child's weight and size.

Booster Seats

Once a forward-facing car seat is no longer viable due to your child's size or age, they will need to start using a booster seat. Booster seats lift a child up to fit the adult seat belt.

You will also need to think carefully about how your child is belted into the booster seat. Booster seats require a lap-shoulder seat belt. The belt needs to cover your child's shoulder, chest, and pelvis. It needs to be tight enough to keep the child secured.

High-backed booster seats have a back and often sides. They do not have a fixed harness. Children in these seats use the car's seatbelt to keep themselves safely secured. The booster helps position the seat belt on the shoulder and across the hips.

Backless booster seats are lighter and more mobile than other high-back booster seats. These do not have a back or sides and are typically used by older school-aged children. It's just the bottom seat to boost the child up so they can properly use the seatbelt.

Booster seats provide a decent final option for children who are now too big to fit comfortably inside the confines of a car seat but do not yet properly fit just the seat belt.

The Perfect Car Seat for Your Child

Choosing the right car seat is a big decision. But when you're armed with the right information, you can make the best choice for your needs. Visit our website for more in depth information about determining your child's stage and selecting the right car seat.

If you're looking for car seats built with safety in mind, Safe Ride 4 Kids can help. We offer a range of innovative child restraints and recommend other quality car seats. Check out Safe Ride 4 Kids' store today.

Media Contact

Amie Durocher, Safe Ride 4 Kids, 1 844-421-7233, [email protected], https://SafeRide4Kids.com

SOURCE Safe Ride 4 Kids