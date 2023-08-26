'Types of painting techniques,' a new report from the Templeton painter

There's more to a new paint job that picking out colors and hiring a painter, although these two items are very important. Texturing effects can add stunning and impressive effects to homes and business paint projects and George Borlodan from Borlodan Painting Company in Templeton, CA recently released a report describing the different painting techniques.
PASO ROBLES, Calif., Aug. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's more to a new paint job that picking out colors and hiring a painter, although these two items are very important. Texturing effects can add stunning and impressive effects to homes and business paint projects and George Borlodan from Borlodan Painting Company in Templeton, CA recently released a report describing the different painting techniques.
The type of paint is important for the quality and durability of the project. Color and texture are important to achieve a final effect for a room or the entire house. Texture techniques add dimension to surfaces and can give a favored paint color a richer look.
The basic painting techniques are:
- Brush painting, using a paintbrush to apply paint to a surface. It is the most traditional and versatile painting technique.
- Roller painting, using a roller to apply paint to walls or ceilings. It is a fast and efficient method that produces a smooth, even finish. There are also rollers that can add some texture to a surface quickly and evenly.
- Spray painting, using a spray gun to apply paint to a surface. It is often used for large, flat surfaces such as walls, ceilings, or exteriors.
Every paint job, even a specialty job, is going to use one or more of these standard techniques for parts of the work. The Templeton painter reports that for adding texture or other impressive effect, one or more of the following techniques can create beautiful and tasteful effects in any part of a home or business.
- Stenciling, using a stencil to create a pattern or design on a surface. It can be used to create a variety of decorative effects. Different colors or different hues of the same color can be applied.
- Faux painting, creating the look of a different material or texture, such as marble or wood grain, using paint. This technique frequently involves the use of different kinds of objects to apply the paint.
- Sponging, using a sponge to apply paint to a surface, creating a textured effect. A sponge is dipped in paint and applied in a blotting fashion. Sponges with different porosity create different effects.
- Rag rolling, rolling a rag or cloth over a wet coat of paint to create a textured effect. The rag can be rolled, or wadded up and blotted similar to sponging.
- Troweling, using a trowel to apply paint or plaster to a surface, creating a textured effect. There are special paints with additives that can be used for this technique, or additives can be added to regular paint for the desired effect. A mud compound can also be applied to the wall then painted after its dry.
- Color washing involves diluting paint with water and applying it to a surface with a brush or sponge, creating a translucent, watercolor-like effect. This technique can be applied to a dry coat of paint of a different color, or to bare wood for a variety of interesting effects.
- Graining, creating the look of wood grain using paint and a special tool, such as a graining comb.
