TYREX Brings Proven USB Cybersecurity Technology to U.S. Industrial and Critical Infrastructure

"The U.S. increasingly expects organizations to implement documented controls for removable media. After nearly a decade building these capabilities for some of the world's most security-conscious organizations, we're bringing that expertise directly to U.S. customers when they need it most." Post this

TYREX decontamination stations are purpose-built to address USB security and compliance. TYREX stations scan removable media, detect viruses and malware, and eliminate them. Devices are certified malware-free before they connect to IT and OT systems. In addition to conventional viruses and other malware, TYREX stations identify zero-day threats and BadUSB hardware attacks. The system generates the comprehensive audit logs that compliance frameworks demand.

"The U.S. regulatory environment increasingly recognizes the need for documented technical controls for removable media. Organizations responsible for public and private infrastructure are expected to comply," said Gérard Varjacques, CEO of TYREX U.S. "We have spent nearly a decade building these capabilities for some of the most security-conscious organizations in the world. Establishing U.S. operations allows us to bring that experience directly to American organizations when they need it most."

U.S. standards organizations have reacted to the increased threat from USB-borne malware with prescriptive guidance. NIST Special Publication 1334, published in 2025, introduced technical controls for portable storage media in operational technology environments. It expands on the media protection controls established in NIST Special Publication 800-53. Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements also mandate removable media controls for defense contractors.

TYREX offers form factors ranging from ruggedized mobile units rated to MIL-STD-810H for field deployment to floor-standing kiosks for high-traffic facilities, all managed centrally through the TYREX Management Server.

About TYREX

TYREX U.S. is a cybersecurity company specializing in USB and removable media decontamination, a subsidiary of the TYREX Group, founded in 2017 and headquartered in France. TYREX provides purpose-built malware scanning stations, centralized management, and endpoint protection that help organizations prevent USB malware from reaching their networks. With more than 5,000 stations deployed across more than 350 customers worldwide, TYREX serves enterprise organizations in many fields, including industrial, transportation, and pharma/biotech organizations requiring comprehensive removable media security. Learn more at us.tyrex-cyber.com.

Media Contact

Gérard Varjacques, Tyrex US, 1 9174767756, [email protected], https://us.tyrex-cyber.com/

SOURCE Tyrex US