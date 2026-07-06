TYREX Brings Proven USB Cybersecurity Technology to U.S. Industrial and Critical Infrastructure

TYREX U.S. is a cybersecurity company specializing in USB and removable media decontamination, a subsidiary of the TYREX Group, founded in 2017 and headquartered in France. TYREX provides purpose-built malware scanning stations, centralized management, and endpoint protection that help organizations prevent USB malware from reaching their networks. With more than 5,000 stations deployed across more than 350 customers worldwide, TYREX serves enterprise organizations in many fields, including industrial, transportation, and pharma/biotech organizations requiring comprehensive removable media security. Learn more at us.tyrex-cyber.com.
With more than 5,000 scanning stations deployed worldwide, TYREX addresses growing U.S. demand for removable media security as federal compliance requirements tighten.
NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TYREX, a cybersecurity company specializing in USB and removable media decontamination, today announced the consolidation of its U.S. operations. The company's USB security solutions empower organizations to combat the threat of USB malware and comply with increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, including in the industrial, transportation, and pharma/biotech industries, as well as defense and government agencies.
TYREX has deployed over 5,000 removable media decontamination stations across more than 350 customers worldwide. The company's U.S. expansion responds to the increasing risk caused by USB-targeted malware, new federal guidance on removable media security, and growing recognition that traditional endpoint protection does not adequately address threats introduced through physical media.
TYREX decontamination stations are purpose-built to address USB security and compliance. TYREX stations scan removable media, detect viruses and malware, and eliminate them. Devices are certified malware-free before they connect to IT and OT systems. In addition to conventional viruses and other malware, TYREX stations identify zero-day threats and BadUSB hardware attacks. The system generates the comprehensive audit logs that compliance frameworks demand.
"The U.S. regulatory environment increasingly recognizes the need for documented technical controls for removable media. Organizations responsible for public and private infrastructure are expected to comply," said Gérard Varjacques, CEO of TYREX U.S. "We have spent nearly a decade building these capabilities for some of the most security-conscious organizations in the world. Establishing U.S. operations allows us to bring that experience directly to American organizations when they need it most."
U.S. standards organizations have reacted to the increased threat from USB-borne malware with prescriptive guidance. NIST Special Publication 1334, published in 2025, introduced technical controls for portable storage media in operational technology environments. It expands on the media protection controls established in NIST Special Publication 800-53. Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements also mandate removable media controls for defense contractors.
TYREX offers form factors ranging from ruggedized mobile units rated to MIL-STD-810H for field deployment to floor-standing kiosks for high-traffic facilities, all managed centrally through the TYREX Management Server.
About TYREX
TYREX U.S. is a cybersecurity company specializing in USB and removable media decontamination, a subsidiary of the TYREX Group, founded in 2017 and headquartered in France. TYREX provides purpose-built malware scanning stations, centralized management, and endpoint protection that help organizations prevent USB malware from reaching their networks. With more than 5,000 stations deployed across more than 350 customers worldwide, TYREX serves enterprise organizations in many fields, including industrial, transportation, and pharma/biotech organizations requiring comprehensive removable media security. Learn more at us.tyrex-cyber.com.
Media Contact
Gérard Varjacques, Tyrex US, 1 9174767756, [email protected], https://us.tyrex-cyber.com/
SOURCE Tyrex US
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