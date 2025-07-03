Tyrone Poole of OneApp, Inc., named 2025 Entrepreneur Of The Year® Mountain West Award Winner

"Winning this award is a testament to the power of big ideas and an incredible team committed to making housing more accessible for everyone." — Tyrone Poole, Founder & CEO of OneApp Post this

"I am honored to receive this recognition from EY, and while I am deeply honored, this award is a reflection of my vision and the incredible dedication of the OneApp team who help bring that vision to life," said Tyrone Poole, Founder & CEO of OneApp. "Our mission has always been to make housing more accessible and equitable. By removing barriers to housing access for renters and providing critical support to property managers, we're not just transforming how people find homes — we're changing lives."

Founded in Portland, Oregon, OneApp simplifies the rental application journey through technology that increases transparency and reduces bias. With a vision to eliminate barriers to housing, OneApp empowers renters to put their best foot forward and equips property owners with tools to make more informed, equitable leasing decisions. Today, OneApp serves renters and property partners nationwide and has helped thousands of people secure housing they might otherwise have missed.

As a Mountain West award winner, Tyrone now advances to the national level of the Entrepreneur Of The Year program. National Award winners will be announced in November 2025 at the Strategic Growth Forum®, with a chance to compete globally at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ event in 2026.

OneApp is on a mission to make housing accessible for all. Founded by Tyrone Poole after his personal experience facing housing insecurity, OneApp has grown into a leading platform that empowers renters and property managers alike. By combining technology, data insights, and a commitment to equity, OneApp is opening doors for thousands of renters across the United States.

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets. Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow. EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. All in to shape the future with confidence.

