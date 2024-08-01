Tyson & Mendes Expands Presence in Texas with Addition of Dallas Office

"This expansion is in direct response to the needs of our clients in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area and the growing trend of Nuclear Verdicts® in Texas," said Managing Partner Jennifer Akre. Post this

"This expansion is in direct response to the needs of our clients in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area and the growing trend of Nuclear Verdicts® in this state," said Ms. Akre. "We are dedicated to providing exceptional legal services and defending our clients against these increasingly prevalent and substantial jury awards using the proven Nuclear Verdicts® Defense Methods."

Strategic Managing Partner Bob Tyson added, "Our dedication to stopping unjust and outsized awards mandates we go to the jurisdictions most prone to delivering them. Our clients deserve it, and justice demands it. We are thrilled to continue our strategic growth throughout the country, including Texas."

The firm opened its first Texas office last year, placing Ms. Akre at the helm of its Houston office. San Antonio followed only a month later, with Amanda James serving as Managing Partner. Tyson & Mendes continues to experience growth and demonstrate its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion: the firm has opened six new offices since 2022, and each is led by a female managing partner.

Serving 21 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, awarded the 2023 Liberty Mutual Insurance External Law Firm Partner of the Year Award, awarded the No. 1 "Ceiling Smasher" in Law360's 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership, and shortlisted for Financial Times' 2022 Innovative Lawyers North America Award.

For more information and to view career opportunities, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes founded the firm in 2002 to defend corporations, insurance companies, and their clients in civil litigation matters. The firm has experienced tremendous growth in the past two decades, with offices across the U.S. serving clients in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The firm is most widely recognized for winning the landmark Howell v. Hamilton Meats California Supreme Court case, which forever changed the state's litigation landscape by significantly impacting the damages a plaintiff may recover. In 2022, the firm launched the Nuclear Verdicts Defense Institute, the only trial academy that teaches defense attorneys how to stop Nuclear Verdicts®. Robert Tyson is also the author of the Amazon Bestseller Nuclear Verdicts®: Defending Justice for All, the first (and only) playbook for the defense on how to avoid runaway jury verdicts. For more information, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

Media Contact

Jessi Adler, Tyson & Mendes, 1 517-230-9923, [email protected], www.tysonmendes.com

SOURCE Tyson & Mendes