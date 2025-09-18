TYVOK Announces Launch of K1: The Ultimate 100W CO₂ Laser Engraver for Makers & Designers

TYVOK introduces the K1, a modular 100W CO₂ laser engraver designed for makers, designers, schools, and small businesses. With industrial-grade precision, a rigid platform, dual cooling options, and expandable workspaces up to 1200 × 2000 mm, K1 combines professional performance with user-friendly operation. Advanced features include HD camera alignment, dual-channel exhaust, optional enclosure, and support for LightBurn, TYVOK Studio, and RDWorks. Backed by an 18-month global warranty, K1 is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter. Pre-order the TYVOK K1 here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1295051943/tyvok-k1-100w-co2-laser-engraver-for-makers-and-designers?ref=8l2dc0

HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TYVOK, industry leaders in laser engraving technology, just announced the launch of TYVOK K1, a modular CO₂ laser engraver engineered to give makers, designers, schools, and small businesses industrial power with intuitive design and user-friendly operation. TYVOK K1 blends a true 100W optical CO₂ laser engine with precision motion control, a rigid, level platform, and professional-grade safety systems—combined into a platform that expands and grows to perfectly fit any project. TYVOK K1 is available now for pre-order: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1295051943/tyvok-k1-100w-co2-laser-engraver-for-makers-and-designers?ref=8l2dc0

Industrial-Grade Performance

At the heart of K1 is a Yongli No.1 CO₂ laser tube delivering clean, repeatable cuts and crisp engravings on even demanding materials that other laser engravers struggle with. Utilizing dual Y-axis lead screws, high-rigidity linear rails, and advanced motion planning, K1 achieves ±0.05 mm repeatability and up to 1000 mm/s engraving speeds—ideal for batch production, intricate inlays, and fine text. K1's 100W optical power enables single-pass cutting up to 20 mm, dramatically reducing post-processing while preserving edge quality in materials as diverse as: leather, felt, MDF, insulation board, pine, PE, glass, transparent acrylic, and oak wood up to 15 mm thick.

Modular Advantages: A Platform That Grows With You

Unlike fixed-spec machines that become limiting as user needs change, K1 is a platform to grow with thanks to its modular and upgradable platform. Start with an 800 × 400 mm workspace and expand the Y-axis as jobs scale—first to 1200 × 700 mm, then up to 1200 × 2000 mm for full-board work. Power can expand as well, starting at 55 W and upgradable to the full 100W module as needed. It also features cross-functional modules that transform the engraver into a full CNC platform.

One important benefit of modular design is logistics and installation:

Shipping costs are significantly reduced with modular assembly and consolidated transport.

Machines can be moved through standard doorways or up to higher floors without cranes, making delivery and setup much easier and more cost-efficient.

"The result is a tool that adapts to your pipeline, not the other way around—meaning fewer machine swaps, fewer compromises, and better ROI. Creators shouldn't have to choose between desktop simplicity and professional-level results. With K1, you get both, and a path to scale without buying a new machine every time your ambitions grow." — TYVOK Founder, Stone Shi

Stable Foundation and Enhanced Efficiency

Production consistency depends on a solid foundation. K1's fixed, level platform eliminates the sag and corner-to-corner variances that are common to magnetic honeycombs, so large patterns and multi-panel projects align seamlessly.

With X-axis auto-focus, the entire platform is freed from manual adjustment, ensuring accuracy and efficiency across large-format cutting jobs. For long boards and extra-thick material, the open pass-through and removable bottom let materials feed through from front-to-back and accommodate pieces up to 220 mm thick. The S1 also supports large cylindrical engraving, allowing users to engrave five or more bottles in a single pass, significantly boosting throughput.

Cooling Solutions: Flexible Options

With the Tyvok K1 we provide two complementary solutions to meet different user scenarios:

1. Integrated Cooling (Built-In System)

Compact and centralized, requiring no external setup.

In typical environments such as home studios or workshops, it ensures stable operation for several hours per day.

Simple, reliable, and low maintenance — ideal for makers, designers, and small business owners.

2. External Professional Cooling (CW-5000)

Recommended for heavy workloads or demanding environments with temperature fluctuations and extended sessions.

Provides professional-grade thermal stability, helping extend laser tube life beyond 5,000–7,000 working hours while maintaining consistent performance under load.

This dual approach works like a hybrid car: the built-in cooling is efficient and quiet for everyday use, while the CW-5000 ensures durability and performance during demanding jobs. Together, they create a solution that is greater than the sum of its parts.

Clean, Safe, and Flexible for Every Space

Clean air and smooth workflows are essential in shared spaces and home studios, so K1's dual-channel exhaust evacuates smoke at the source and protects both users and optics.

For users who need it, K1 also offers an optional full enclosure solution with safety interlocks and observation windows. This reduces light leakage, contains smoke, and provides enhanced safety — perfect for schools, malls, and makerspaces.

An HD camera with auto-leveling aids placement and alignment for speedier, more accurate workflows, while built-in water cooling supports antifreeze for winter-proof cooling and an optional external chiller ensures thermal reliability during extended work sessions and high-load projects. Whether you're in a classroom, retail shop, or garage studio, K1 is built to run clean, cool, and predictable.

Professional Control & Safety

On the control side, the Ruida × TYVOK DSP drives smooth acceleration curves and dynamic power modulation for consistent fills and polished edges—even on large or complex files. Creators can work with their favorite tools, with support for LightBurn, TYVOK Studio, and RDWorks, plus Wi-Fi file transfer and a responsive 5-inch multi-language touchscreen that makes quick edits and job management intuitive and easy.

Safety is a key element of all TYVOK devices and K1 offers precision air-assist control, interlock switches, emergency stop, fuses, and an optional full enclosure that reduces light leakage while keeping smoke and dust contained—ideal for schools, malls, and makerspaces. TYVOK backs K1 with an 18-month global warranty and remote rapid-response support, so help is always available.

To learn more about K1 and early-backer details, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1295051943/tyvok-k1-100w-co2-laser-engraver-for-makers-and-designers?ref=8l2dc0

Media Contact

Joey Yi, Tyvok Technology Co., ltd., 86 18682026608, [email protected], https://tyvok.com/

SOURCE Tyvok Technology Co., ltd.