U of Digital Expands Leadership with Madison Brisseaux as Head of Customer Success

U of Digital's goal for all of its customers is to get employees to an expert level on critical industry topics and technologies that in turn delivers better business outcomes. In this era of digital convergence, it is important for companies to recognize and invest in the need for continued education to fill growing knowledge gaps created from the rapid pace of change and the collision of many sectors. U of Digital solves this problem through a multi-modal and evergreen learning approach.

SAN FRANCISCO , March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U of Digital, the leading education provider for the digital advertising, marketing and media industry, today announced the appointment of Madison Brisseaux as Head of Customer Success. As U of Digital continues to achieve exceptional growth, doubling year after year, there is increasing demand for its educational services. Brisseaux will work directly with customers to empower teams to feel more confident, knowledgeable and capable in their roles, and help unlock new opportunities to drive revenue growth.

U of Digital's goal for all of its customers is to get employees to an expert level on critical industry topics and technologies that in turn delivers better business outcomes. In this era of digital convergence, it is important for companies to recognize and invest in the need for continued education to fill growing knowledge gaps created from the rapid pace of change and the collision of many sectors. U of Digital solves this problem through a multi-modal and evergreen learning approach.

Based in New York City, Brisseaux joins U of Digital after more than a decade at AdTech leader The Trade Desk, where she launched global partnerships with Fortune 500 clients, collaborated with product and engineering teams to break into new channels like mobile and CTV, and built The Trade Desk's first ever global onboarding program. Brisseaux was the fourth member of The Trade Desk's Client Services team, running global training of the platform for The Trade Desk clients.

Brisseaux brings real-world experience in leveling-up a company from startup to major player, perfect as U of Digital expands its product portfolio and worldwide reach.

"Too often we overcomplicate things in business, especially digital advertising, when we should be aiming to simplify," said Brisseaux. "I share the same core philosophy as everyone at U of Digital, let's distill the complex into lightbulb moments that help others succeed instead of gatekeeping. It is exciting to hit the ground running to deliver for our customers."

Expectation for 2024 is for U.S. digital ad spend growth to return to double digits at 11.2%, according to eMarketer's forecast, with digital ad spend passing $300 billion in 2025 and climbing to $400 billion by the end of 2027. The trend back to stable growth and beyond is great for the marketplace, but as U of Digital founder and CEO Shiv Gupta explains, "Technology is becoming increasingly commoditized. The real differentiator will be top notch people that are experts on the ever-evolving landscape. If you don't have that, you won't win."

U of Digital customers gain access to expert-led live and on-demand courses on all aspects of the digital ad and marketing space. Learners are able to mark educational milestones with U of Digital certifications they can share on social platforms. Teams are able to assess their current state and benchmark progress with pre- and post-assessments, surveys and certification-based exams. The outcome is extremely knowledgeable and better equipped teams to navigate modern day marketing challenges.

"We couldn't have found a better fit for U of Digital than Madison," said Gupta. "In my career in digital advertising, I experienced firsthand the need to close the knowledge gap across the entire digital advertising and marketing ecosystem in order to make progress. Madison brings an understanding of the fast-paced, fragmented environment we're in, and how to break barriers of technical knowledge and jargon to provide everyone with a strong understanding of all the parts of the ecosystem."

U of Digital now partners with four of Advertiser Perceptions' top five DSPs, numerous leading connected TV advertising platforms, several major publishers, multiple data platforms, notable agencies and marketers, and numerous other digital advertising companies in the Fortune 500. Their roster includes Audigent, Comcast, Criteo, Demandbase, Google, Lotame, NBCU, Nielsen, Pinterest, Reddit, The Trade Desk, TikTok, TripleLift and Yahoo.

For more information, visit https://uof.digital.

About U of Digital:

U of Digital educates the digital marketing and advertising industry through a variety of different touchpoints including live workshops, e-learning, a weekly newsletter, and more. U of Digital has educated over 15,000 industry professionals, and counting, and tapped into the expertise of over 150 industry veterans for their deep knowledge of the space. Founded in 2018, U of Digital has partnered with companies such as Google, Reddit, TikTok, Indeed, Criteo, Quantcast, and many more, representing over $3.5 Trillion in market cap.

Media Contact

Lorene Bagley-Kane, Purpose Worldwide, 1 3077131043, [email protected], Purpose Worldwide

SOURCE U of Digital