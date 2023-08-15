UAT and Risk Mitigation: Insights from Global RTSM Experts and Cutting-Edge Pharma, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain valuable insights and strategies for enhancing User Acceptance Testing (UAT) processes while minimizing risks. Attendees will learn about the regulations and implementing GAMP 5 guidelines. Attendees will also gain insights into facilitating collaboration between technology vendors and pharmaceutical companies during the UAT process. The featured speakers will share their perspectives on enhancing UAT processes for efficient and compliant clinical trials.
TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the dynamic landscape of clinical trials, ensuring efficient and compliant User Acceptance Testing (UAT) processes while mitigating risks is crucial. In this engaging webinar, leading technology vendors, 4G Clinical and Poxy Clinical, collaborated with renowned pharmaceutical company, Vir Biotechnology, to present their approach in supporting complex trial UAT. The webinar will explore the interpretation of regulations, the implementation of GAMP 5 guidelines and the integration of best practices from this partnership. This insightful webinar aims to assist sponsors on their UAT journey while minimizing potential risks.
During the webinar, the featured speakers will also highlight how efficient and enhanced UAT processes allow sponsors to concentrate on core aspects of the trial. By fostering a more efficient and inclusive UAT experience, this collaborative approach not only supports risk mitigation efforts but also contributes to optimized and compliant clinical trials.
Join the speakers to gain valuable insights and strategies for enhancing UAT processes while minimizing risks.
Join Jordan Clark, Manager, Clinical Operations, Vir Biotechnology; Susan Vong, President, Poxy Clinical, UAT Services; Savannah Alford, Delivery Operations Manager, 4G Clinical; and Laura Araujo, Vice President, Quality, 4G Clinical, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit UAT and Risk Mitigation: Insights from Global RTSM Experts and Cutting-Edge Pharma.
