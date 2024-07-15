Uber Joins The MADD Network to Prevent Impaired Driving Nationwide

"Uber's dedication to safety aligns seamlessly with MADD's mission, and its substantial investment will fuel innovative initiatives aimed at preventing tragedies on our roads." - MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart Post this

"Uber is honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with MADD in our unwavering commitment to eliminate impaired driving," said Uber's Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Policy, Jill Hazelbaker. "We're proud to be part of the solution to ending alcohol-related crashes by making it easy to make the right choice."

MADD has a longstanding history of working with Uber on several impaired driving prevention initiatives, notably on Decide to Ride — a campaign that educates individuals on making safe transportation choices, empowering them to designate a sober driver or utilize ride-sharing services like Uber when alcohol is involved. Uber's involvement in the Decide to Ride campaign, alongside Anheuser-Busch, exemplifies the company's proactive approach to promoting responsible driving behaviors.

In addition, data shows Uber has helped reduce U.S. traffic fatalities by about 5% overall, and cut alcohol-related traffic deaths by over 6%. That equates to 627 fewer deaths in 2019 alone — about 214 fewer of them from drunk driving.

Since its founding, MADD has helped save nearly 400,000 lives and served nearly 1 million victims. In recent years, MADD celebrated the greatest legislative victory in its history — the passage of the HALT Act which requires advanced impaired driving prevention technology in all new cars. MADD is dedicated to creating a future free of impaired driving and continues to pass lifesaving legislation and advocate for victims and survivors.

MADD and Uber will announce additional details about their partnership in the near future.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for tougher sentencing, new laws and new technology, including implementation of the Halt Act. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to make a donation, visit us at https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 42 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Media Contact

Katie Alvino, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 877.275.6233, [email protected] , https://madd.org/

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving