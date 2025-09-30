UberDoc and NAOHP Partner to Expand Access to Occupational Health Services Nationwide

Collaboration enables NAOHP members to reach more patients and employers while reducing insurance barriers and accelerating care

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UberDoc, an innovative healthcare platform empowering patients to connect with top physicians instantly, has announced a strategic partnership with the National Association of Occupational Health Professionals (NAOHP). The partnership was presented yesterday at the NAOHP Annual Conference in Tucson, Arizona. This collaboration will connect NAOHP members with new opportunities to deliver critical occupational health services across government, disability, and employer programs while creating additional revenue streams for their practices.

Through this partnership, UberDoc's direct-pay platform will uniquely enable NAOHP members to reach more individuals who need occupational health services, without the barriers of insurance or referral restrictions. By integrating occupational health providers into UberDoc's expanding ecosystem, employers, disability programs, and government agencies will gain faster, simpler, and more transparent access to the specialized care they require.

"Occupational health professionals play a vital role in workforce wellness and safety," said Larry Earl, MD, President, NAOHP. "Our collaboration with UberDoc gives NAOHP members the tools to reach more employers and agencies in need of their expertise while also creating new revenue opportunities and streamlining care delivery across the country."

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment as UberDoc accelerates its growth under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Sean Kearney. Kearney's appointment was announced just last week to scale the company's technology, reach and network of providers.

"This partnership with NAOHP reflects our commitment to simplifying healthcare access while supporting providers in delivering critical services," said Kearney. "By connecting occupational health professionals with government, disability, and employer programs through our platform, we are opening new doors for providers and ensuring patients and organizations get the care they need quickly and transparently without administrative roadblocks."

The agreement marks the beginning of a national initiative to modernize occupational health access and integrate it into UberDoc's broader vision for patient-centered, transparent care.

For more information visit www.Uber-Docs.com orwww.NAOHP.com.

About UberDoc

UberDoc is an innovative healthcare marketplace connecting patients with top physicians with no referral, no insurance barriers, and no hidden costs. With more than 5,000 specialists across 55 specialties, UberDoc empowers patients to access care quickly and affordably while giving doctors greater control over their time, revenue, and practice growth.

For more information, visitwww.uber-docs.com or invest.uber-docs.com

About NAOHP

The National Association of Occupational Health Professionals (NAOHP) is the leading organization dedicated to advancing occupational health services nationwide. Through advocacy, education, and professional support, NAOHP helps members provide high-quality occupational healthcare to employers, employees, and communities.

For more information visit www.naohp.com

Media Contact

Media Contact, UberDoc, 1 9173449360, [email protected], www.uber-docs.com

SOURCE UberDoc