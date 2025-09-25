UberDoc Appoints Sean Kearney as CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

"Our mission is simple: restore trust, transparency, and speed to healthcare," said UberDoc CEO, Sean Kearney. "We are building a marketplace where patients get answers fast, doctors are paid fairly, and technology removes the friction that has long burdened our system." Post this

As part of this leadership transition, UberDoc founder Paula Muto, M.D., will assume the role of Founder and Chief Medical Advisor. In this capacity, she will remain closely involved as a physician advocate and visionary in guiding the company's mission to bring price transparency, efficiency, and accessibility to healthcare while focusing on strategic clinical initiatives that keep UberDoc at the forefront of solving access challenges for patients and physicians alike.

"Sean's track record in scaling healthcare technology companies and his commitment to UberDoc reaching its full potential to improve price transparency and access to care make him the ideal leader for UberDoc's next chapter," said Paula Muto, M.D. "I look forward to working with new leadership in my new role as we work to expand our incredible and growing network of physicians."

Max Whiffin, Corporate Development at NorthBay Capital and an early investor in UberDoc, commented, "We believe Sean's leadership will be a catalyst for UberDoc's growth as the company expands its physician–patient marketplace to meet the massive demand for faster, more transparent healthcare. Sean has the experience and vision to unlock UberDoc's full potential at a moment when both patients and providers are desperate for change."

The need for change is clear. A recently commissioned survey by UberDoc revealed that seventy-five percent of patients are frustrated by specialist wait times, which in many cities exceed 90 days(1). At the same time, physicians are spending nearly a third of their working hours on administrative tasks rather than patient care(2). This growing complexity is driving burnout and accelerating the consolidation of private practices, while leaving patients with fewer choices(2). Compounding the problem, insurance premiums continue to rise, with one in four plans increasing rates by 20 percent or more this year(3).

UberDoc eliminates referral delays, insurance paperwork, and opaque pricing by offering upfront, transparent costs, and technology-driven patient-physician matching. This approach enables patients to access care quickly, typically within 24-48 hours, avoid surprise bills and network restrictions while helping physicians regain autonomy, diversify revenue, and reduce administrative burdens. Patients may use their HSA, FSA, or simply a cash payment, with direct contracting options offered to employers and payers.

Under Kearney's leadership, UberDoc will accelerate the rollout of its AI-powered platform, enabling smart triage to match patients with the right specialists, practice optimization tools to help physicians design profitable and sustainable practices, maintain their independent practices, and transparent pricing to allow patients to compare costs and access care faster.

UberDoc is an innovative healthcare marketplace connecting patients with top physicians with no referral, no insurance barriers, and no hidden costs. With more than 5,000 specialists across 55 specialties, UberDoc empowers patients to access care quickly and affordably while giving doctors greater control over their time, revenue, and practice growth.

