Ubie and PatientsLikeMe Join Forces to Enhance Patient Awareness, Education and Support from Pre-Diagnosis Through Treatment

●The complementary platforms will help patients navigate their full healthcare journey, beginning with symptom identification and diagnosis through care support needs ●This partnership is vital for patients facing challenges in accessing accurate, relevant medical information needed to make informed healthcare decisions ●By identifying patients early in their healthcare journey, the initiative will engage, educate, and expedite appropriate care, ultimately enhancing outcomes and quality of life

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ubie, a global healthcare AI platform that guides patients to better interactions with providers and life sciences , and PatientsLikeMe (PLM), the leading integrated patient engagement, activation and health tracking platform that empowers over 850,000 patients to navigate their health journeys, today announced a partnership to empower patients with serious illnesses throughout their healthcare journey. By integrating Ubie's AI-powered Symptom Checker with the PatientsLikeMe platform, the collaboration will engage patients longitudinally with personalized information, support, and resources from the first sign of symptoms through diagnosis and treatment.

The partnership addresses critical gaps in healthcare by helping patients navigate convoluted journeys to diagnosis, misinformation and a complex healthcare system. Many individuals struggle to navigate. For serious illnesses, obtaining a diagnosis can take months or even years, leaving individuals to navigate their symptoms on their own while consulting multiple doctors and specialists. Upon diagnosis, patients must then come to terms with their illness and treatment plan, often managing difficult emotions like shock, denial, fear, anger, and isolation. By engaging patients early, providing accurate guidance, tailored information, and necessary support and resources, this partnership can help avoid delays in care, improve quality of life, and potentially lead to better health outcomes.

The initial phase of the partnership will facilitate patient education, activation, clinical trial recruitment, research, and the delivery of valuable insights. Ubie's Symptom Checker will engage patients early in their journey, providing personalized information about potential conditions and guiding them toward appropriate medical care. PatientsLikeMe will then provide a supportive community where newly diagnosed patients and those living with serious illnesses can connect with peers, share experiences, and access valuable resources.

This partnership between PatientsLikeMe and Ubie also offers a groundbreaking approach to patient marketing, opening a blue ocean for pharmaceutical companies to connect with the "invisible patient" - those undiagnosed individuals often lost in complex health journeys who represent a significant portion of disease prevalence. Together, the companies can identify patients actively seeking answers, and engage them over time with targeted and tailored information, treatment information and education resources. This creates a powerful user experience, delivering greater value to patients while offering pharmaceutical partners unique access to this previously difficult-to-reach population. PatientsLikeMe's existing partnerships with over 80 biopharmaceutical and healthcare innovators and Ubie's ongoing engagement with global pharmaceutical leaders further strengthens this collaboration's potential to transform patient identification and engagement.

"PatientsLikeMe is dedicated to building one of the largest, trusted global communities to support and empower patients at every stage of their journey," said Chris Renfro-Wallace, Chief Operating Officer of PatientsLikeMe. "Through our partnership with Ubie, we'll now be able to better support our members when they have a new health concern, a critical time in their health journey, and guide them toward their next best action."

"It's so important to meet patients where they are. Many people engage in online research before they even go to a doctor, but the overwhelming amount of information – and disinformation – makes providing trustworthy, medically accurate resources even more important," said Kota Kubo, Ubie Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "Ubie and PatientsLikeMe will create a comprehensive and impactful digital patient journey that uses powerful capabilities to reach and engage patients within specific disease states."

Further phases of the partnership will see the development of a PLM web experience for patients and customized connections between Ubie and PLM services. Additionally, a customized API will be developed to seamlessly integrate Ubie's Symptom Checker, creating a unified user experience and stronger connections to PLM services.

The collaboration leverages the strengths of both organizations. PatientsLikeMe is a clinically robust resource with demonstrated impact, validated by more than 100 studies in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals, across more than 2,800 conditions. Ubie's real time AI has been trained on over 50,000 peer-reviewed publications, leverages a panel of more than 50 medical specialists for accuracy, and is connected to more than 1,500 healthcare providers organization for real-world feedback. This partnership is poised to transform patient identification, engagement, and support, ultimately improving outcomes for those living with serious illnesses.

